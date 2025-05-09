Jayson Tatum Lands in Rare, Historically Bad Celtics Company

The Boston Celtics are halfway to suffering a massive upset at the hands of the rival New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

One of the primary reasons for the Celtics shortcomings during Games 1 and 2 at home was the shooting of superstar Jayson Tatum.

The Duke product has contributed positively in many ways, leading the team in rebounds (15.0), assists (5.5) and steals per contest (2.5) thus far, but his offensive numbers have been abysmal.

Tatum’s averaged just 18.0 points across the first two tilts (down from 26.8 during the regular season and 31.3 in the first round against the Orlando Magic) and his 13 points in Game 2 were a season low. He’s been particularly ineffective in the fourth quarter against New York, going just 1-for-12 (0-for-7 on three-pointers) and recording a plus-minus of -12.

Tatum’s meager scoring numbers during Games 1 and 2 in Boston weren’t for a lack of opportunity either, as he’s chucked up a whopping 42 field goal attempts (20 three-pointers) but has only made 28.6% of the tries. It turns out that Tatum’s numbers put him in some historic company, and not for the right reason.

“Jayson Tatum’s start to this Knicks series is historically bad within Celtics history. He’s one of just four players in Celtics history to take at least 40 shots over two consecutive games and shoot under 30%,” Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic posted on Bluesky. “The others: Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker in 2002, and Kyrie Irving in 2019.”

Tatum’s Career Numbers at Madison Square Garden

The status of big man Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will be a key factor in the Celtics’ chances at stealing a near-must-win road victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Tatum’s ability to shake off his struggles in the first two contests will be crucial as well.

Prior to this spring, Boston and New York hadn’t met in the playoffs since 2013 (four years before Tatum’s rookie season), so the six-time All-Star has never played a postseason contest at Madison Square Garden.

His regular season numbers under the bright lights at the “Mecca of Basketball” suggest that Tatum may be in for a bounceback performance on Saturday, however.

In 14 career regular season games at MSG, Tatum has posted 23.6 points per contest on 44.2% shooting. He was even better on the Knicks’ home floor during the 2024-25 season, however.

He led Boston to a 131-104 road triumph in February with a game-high 40 points, going 13-for-26 from the field, including 7-for-14 from beyond the arc. Tatum then helped the Celtics earn a 119-117 overtime win in early April by scoring 32 points on 11-for-22 shooting (4-for-11 on three-pointers).

Antoine Walker, Kyrie Irving and Paul Pierce’s Performances Set Bad Precedent For Tatum

Tatum is in some elite company with his struggles, as Paul Pierce is in the Hall of Fame, Kyrie Irving will join him some day and Antoine Walker made three All-Star teams with the Celtics.

All three players, unsurprisingly, lost their playoff series in which they had their poor shooting displays, however.

Both Pierce and Walker’s numbers came during the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals against the then-New Jersey Nets.

“The Truth’s” rough outings came in Games 2 and 3, as he went a combined 11-for-41 (26.8% FG) from the field, including just 1-for-10 on three-pointers. Boston actually won both contests, however, as its stifling defense held New Jersey to 86 points in Game 2 and Pierce still finished with a game-high 28 points in Game 3, thanks largely to his 12-for-15 effort from the free throw line.

“Toine’s” bad shooting nights came in Games 5 and 6, both of which the Celtics lost.

Flash forward 17 years and Boston is facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, not only in “Uncle Drew’s” last of two ill-fated seasons with the franchise, but Tatum’s second NBA campaign as well.

Irving’s historically bad performances happened in Games 2 and 3 against Milwaukee, which were both defeats. The nine-time All-Star finished the contests a combined 12-for-40 (30.0%), including 3-for-13 from distance.