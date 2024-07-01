Jayson Tatum to Sign Largest Deal in NBA History: Report

Fresh off of his first NBA Finals win, Jayson Tatum is set to become the highest paid player in NBA history. He’s agreed to a five-year, $314 million extension with the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of the agreement.

“Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is finalizing a five-year, $314 million super maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted on July 1. “This is now the largest deal in NBA history.”

Tatum is coming off of his seventh NBA season, all as a member of the Celtics. He’s been named an All-Star in five consecutive seasons, and gone to the NBA Finals in two of the last three years.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 74 regular-season appearances for Boston this season.

After helping to win the franchise’s league-record 18th championship, he and the Celtics will look to add more banners to the rafters in the years to come. Tatum is under contract through the 2029-2030 season.

His contract extension is among the many steps Boston will take as they prepare to defend their title in 2025.

