Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Makes Heartfelt Post For Jaylen Brown

Earlier this week, news came out that the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown had been with the Celtics for all ten seasons of his pro career.

He also won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Jayson Tatum Makes Heartfelt Post For Jaylen Brown

Following the trade, Jayson Tatum made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story (on Friday).

Tatum wrote: “9 years! Forever grateful for all that we accomplished together, for pushing me to be a better player. From first round exits to winning a chip together I’m thankful for it all. Nothing but love and respect for you as a player and as a person! Looking forward to see how you attack this next chapter of your career and wish you nothing but the best for you! Continue to be special!”

Tatum was picked one year after Brown, so they spent nine seasons together.

In that span, the Celtics made the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals five times).

Brown is coming off a year where he had averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 71 games.

Looking At The Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

Brown did an excellent job of leading the team without Tatum for most of the season.

That said, they lost to the 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe wrote: “Was told that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and lead governor Bill Chisholm are expected to meet with the media Monday afternoon after the NBA moratorium lifts.”

The Celtics will certainly be most one of the most intriguing teams to watch in 2026-27