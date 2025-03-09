Jayson Tatum Makes It Clear: Al Horford Is Celtics’ ‘Heart & Soul’

Al Horford is the Boston Celtics veteran leader. The 38-year-old big man has been with the team since 2016, except for a two-year span where he left for the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder the following season.

As such, Horford has seen the Celtics evolve from a rebuilding roster into the dominant champions we see today. His voice carries weight in the locker room and on the basketball court. On Saturday, March 8, Horford rolled back the years with a stellar outing in Boston’s 111-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Horford has a way of producing in the big games. During his postgame press conference, Jayson Tatum anointed Horford as the ‘heart and soul’ of the Celtics team. The All-NBA forward also reiterated how important the veteran big man is to the team’s chances of success.

“Al is one of a kind,” Tatum said. “He’s the anchor of our defense. The heart and soul of out team. Keeps us emotionally steady. The things that he’s able to provide in year 18 is remarkable. I don’t think that gets talked about enough. Being an intricate part of a championship team in year 18, and we wouldn’t be who we are without him. So, what he brings on the defensive end, we feel comfortable with Al switching and guarding his yard, making it tough…I’m the biggest Al Horford fan there is. I love that guy.”

Horford ended the night against the Lakers with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block. He went 5-of-9 from the field, shooting 55.6%.

Jaylen Brown Reveals Horford Wanted a Lob Pass

There was a play early in the third quarter, where Jaylen Brown stripped the ball from Luka Doncic and got out on the fast break. Unfortunately for the Celtics, Brown’s pass to Horford went behind the sprinting big man, leading to a turnover.

During his postgame news conference, Brown revealed that Horford was expecting a lob pass, rather than the bounce pass that Brown sent his way.

“I stole it in the second half,” Brown said. “…He was running so fast. Like, he was moving. He was like ‘man you’re supposed to throw the lob.’ … Someone let me know how many lobs Al has this season. So, he’s telling me I should have thrown the lob. He hasn’t had a single lob this season.”

Despite the miscommunication, both Horford and Brown laughed off the mistake and locked back in, as they continue to hound the Lakers on the defensive end.

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Praises Jaylen Brown’s Defense

Throughout the Celtics matchup against the Lakers, Brown embraced the difficult task of guarding Doncic. The Celtics forward has excelled when taking on the challenge of stopping the opposing team’s best players in recent years.

When speaking to the media after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown’s defensive production against one of the best offensive players in the world.

“The mental and physical toughness that it takes to do what Jaylen’s able to do and like he did it tonight,” Mazzulla said. “…I think it sets a tone for your team and then those guys take on that challenge and JB, you know, thrives taking on that challenge.”

Boston has now secured four straight wins, as they continue to gear up for the postseason. They will be back in action on Monday, March 10, when they face Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz.