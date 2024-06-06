Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Must Put Aside Bluster for NBA Finals Success

Hot takes have become a critical currency in the industry of sport. The debates they ignite command hours of airtime on television and radio and fill pages both printed and electronic.

And sometimes the bluster overtakes logic.

In the case of Jayson Tatum, the current standard for judging focuses largely on points — and, therefore, misses the points that matter. I get the media desire to zero in on the best players. Everyone to whom much was given, of him much will be required (Luke 12:48). Tatum wasn’t given greatness. He earned that through hard work. He’s also been rewarded handsomely with salary figures that will be even better looking when he sits down to discuss his pending supermax contract extension.

The question becomes how best he can perform in a way that accomplishes the goal both he and the Celtics have stated … winning championships. But people have appeared to get lost in the stars in this regard. Some are former NBA players tall enough to reach for the higher priced foolish that sits on the top shelf.

Chatter Has Gotten a Bit Crazy

Several times during the regular season and certainly far more often in these playoffs, reputable basketball people have stated that Tatum needs to play like a superstar — in whatever form that concept exists to them. He needs to score more when the game is on the line. He needs to demand the ball in crunch time. He has to get more shots when the game is close. And, no matter the defense being thrown his way, he has to take the rock and get a bucket. Jayson Tatum has to put up big numbers, dammit.

A Tuesday morning segment on ESPN spoke of the Finals MVP award and how winning it or not would affect Tatum’s legacy.

I find all of this more than a little crazy. All of it.

Wild scoring nights should not be expected or forced. If they come organically, it would mean that he and his teammates are on the same page, and playing in that manner could well be enough to defeat the Mavericks and secure for the franchise an 18th banner.

Jayson Tatum Must Drown Out the Noise

You know what Jayson Tatum needs to do in these Finals — and in every game, for that matter?

— He needs to play with force on both ends of the floor.

— He needs to test the Dallas defense, and when it gathers extra help to slow him, he needs to make the right play. Moving the ball and getting the Mavericks scrambling in recovery mode will more often than not mean a high percentage shot for a Celtic — even if said Celt is not Jayson Tatum.

— He needs to recognize when the defense is loading his way and move wisely and hard without the ball. Even as proficient as he is with his fallaway, dribbling down the possession and taking that shot gives the defense a break. Letting others bring the ball up and trigger the offense has benefits on many levels, not the least of which is leaving Tatum fresher for late-game situations.

(The Warriors credit pressuring ballhandler Tatum as a critical element in wearing down the C’s two years ago.)

Celtics Stars Operate Best as Finishers

I’ve written countless times that the Celtics can falter mainly when the ball starts sticking, particularly in the hands of Tatum and Jaylen Brown. One-on-one becomes one-on-two and one-on-more and a forced shot, turnover or hasty pass too late in the shot clock. That said, I’ve always advocated that he ball be in their hands as much as possible AS FINISHERS.

Using their mates and movement to get open makes life easier for Tatum and Brown. It also spreads the scoring wealth because of the attention the two receive, and that makes the Celtics near impossible to guard. I keep going back to a conversation earlier this season with an opposing coach who said this was the scariest offensive team he’d seen since Golden State had Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

The idea that Tatum should push to live up to the expectations or direction of the star-gazers runs counter to what is best for his team and counter, too, to the franchise’s brand. In all their 78 seasons, the Celtics have never had a player lead the league in scoring. With all their major stars, they have largely succeeded in holding to the team basketball formula established when Wilt Chamberlain lighting up the scoresheet and Bill Russell was becoming the greatest winner in the history of team sports.

Trying to step out of a concept that has seen everyone in the rotation have big nights and hit critical shots is what can get Tatum and the Celtics in trouble.

Big Numbers Don’t Measure Jayson Tatum’s Value

I can easily see a scenario where Jayson Tatum could score well below his average and still be the player most valuable to a Finals win. His per game rebounding (8.1 to 10.4) and assists (4.9 to 5.9) are already up in this postseason. If the Mavericks are determined to not let Tatum go off, and he burns them for that approach throughout the series even with secondary assists that don’t show up in the box score, then his championship ring will have a very Russell-like feel to it.

Doing what the pundits ask could cost him a piece of jewelry, while also firing up the Hot-Take-a-Tron 2000 for more Tatum talk.

At least until the Cowboys open training camp or a microphone finds Aaron Rogers.