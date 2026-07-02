Fake Jayson Tatum Trade Report Goes Viral Amid NBA Free Agency

A fake report claiming Jayson Tatum requested a trade from the Boston Celtics went viral on X during the opening stretch of NBA free agency, creating another round of confusion around one of the league’s most closely watched stars.

The post, which appeared to come from the parody account NBACentel, claimed Tatum had requested a trade and attributed the information to NBA insider Chris Haynes. There is no verified report from Haynes or another major NBA news-breaker that Tatum has requested a trade from Boston.

Tatum agreed to a five-year, $314 million supermax extension with the Celtics in July 2024, a deal that was set to begin with the 2025-26 season and run through at least 2029-30, according to ESPN. The extension included a player option and trade kicker.

So while trade chatter is a constant part of NBA free agency, a legitimate Tatum trade request would represent a franchise-altering development. As of now, the viral post does not meet that standard.

Fake Tatum Report Spread Because Celtics Trade Rumors Are Already Loud

The fake post gained traction because Celtics fans were already sorting through a chaotic offseason rumor cycle.

Boston has been connected to major roster speculation, including reporting that the Celtics were open to discussing players other than Jayson Tatum. Kevin O’Connor said Boston was “open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum,” while also noting the Celtics had been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade interest.

That context is what made the fake Tatum post believable enough to spread. Fans are already asking whether Boston is retooling, whether Jaylen Brown could be moved, and whether Tatum is still the untouchable centerpiece of the franchise.

The answer, based on credible reporting, is that Tatum remains the exception — not the player Boston is looking to move.

Tatum’s Contract Makes the Fake Report Even Less Believable

A real Jayson Tatum trade request would instantly become the biggest story in the NBA.

Tatum is entering the supermax extension he signed with Boston, a five-year deal worth roughly $314 million that begins with the 2025-26 season and runs through 2029-30. Spotrac lists the contract at five years and $313.9 million fully guaranteed, with a 2025-26 cap hit of $54.1 million.

That does not make him impossible to trade, but it makes any real Tatum trade scenario massive, complicated and impossible to hide. It would require credible reporting from multiple major NBA insiders, not a viral post from a parody-style account.

So the cleaner article angle is:

This fake report went viral not because Tatum is actually trying to leave, but because Boston’s offseason has already conditioned fans to expect major Celtics movement.

Celtics Free Agency Still Has Real Questions Without a Fake Trade Rumor

The fake Tatum post should be separated from the real Celtics questions that remain.

Boston still has to determine how to support Tatum as he moves forward from the Achilles injury, how expensive the roster should remain under the NBA’s more restrictive financial rules, and how much of the previous championship core can realistically stay intact.

Those are legitimate storylines. They do not need a fake trade request to matter.

For now, the clean answer is this: Tatum has not requested a trade from the Celtics based on any verified reporting. The viral post was part of the noise that often surrounds NBA free agency, especially when it involves a superstar, a massive contract and a fan base already watching every roster move closely.

The Celtics’ actual offseason direction remains worth monitoring. But the viral Tatum trade report itself should be treated as fake unless credible reporting says otherwise.