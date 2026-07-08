Celtics Take ‘Hard’ Stance on Jayson Tatum Trade Rumors

The first whispers of the Boston Celtics weighing trades for Jaylen Brown came back when the team–rather stunningly–lost in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Sixers. The Celtics were heavy favorites to win, had built a 3-1 series lead and had seen Brown shoot just 28-for-67 over the final three games, all losses. Momentum for a Brown trade built up in the weeks after that, but all along, teams around the NBA were focused on another Boston prize. They wanted to trade for Jayson Tatum.

Of course. Tatum was coming off surgery for a torn Achilles tendon, but head returned for the final month-plus of the season and the abbreviated playoff run. Tatum had some ups and downs, and averaged 21.9 points on 41.1% shooting (far below his norm) in the regular season but boosted that to 23.3 points in the playoffs, with 46.5% shooting.

That, combined with word that the Celtics were open to Brown offers inspired other teams to come calling on Tatum. And they all got the same answers.

Celtics Getting Jayson Tatum Trade Calls

The Celtics were never weighing a possible Tatum deal. That’s been confirmed through executives around the league, but ESPN’s Shams Charania described Boston’s response in a conversation with Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday.

Said Charania: “Over the last three, four weeks while this Jaylen Brown stuff was going on, teams were calling the Celtics on Jayson Tatum. Their answer was hard stop, ‘No, we’re not trading Jayson Tatum. He’s untouchable. He’s not on the table.’ Jaylen Brown, different story—open for business, ready to trade him, give us your best offer. So that’s the dichotomy of both of those situations.

“Just so we know from a reporting perspective, like they treated Jaylen Brown different than they treated Jayson Tatum.”

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Not Personally Close

Obviously, Brown is no longer with the team, and in the wake of his departure–he was sent away for Paul George and a package of two first-round picks and two second-round picks–much has been leaking out about the issues surrounding Brown and his time with the Celtics. It’s been suggested that Brown and Tatum did not get on well, and off the court, that’s not really a secret. They apparently had no issue with each other on the floor, though.

From Charania: “It is a tale of two different people. And for the longest time, 10 years, nine years together, they both worked amazing on the court together. On the court, they were great. But over the last year or so, that personal relationship, it was as close to, like, not existent as you could have. But on the court, they were amazing, hard-working professionals together.”

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Celtics Will Still Weigh Trade Options

Tatum will be staying put for the Celtics, and word is that George will, too. But there is still the possibility that the Celtics will look to make a move this summer. They have a $27.7 million traded player exception, but whether they use it will depend on creating room under the first apron–and whether they want to be a tax team next year.

From team president Brad Stevens: “From the draft assets, I get it. I am a fan first and foremost, as a kid, I could care less about what picks came back, right? Especially second-round picks. I get it. But the draft assets in this deal, the way we looked at it is, they are two premium assets. And so the quality of the assets, the ’31 Philly and the super-complicated 2028 pick, both offer potential—who knows?—big swings at the apple.