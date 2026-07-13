Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Emotional Admission After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have officially entered a new era, but head coach Joe Mazzulla believes moving forward begins with acknowledging everything the franchise has lost.

Speaking with The Athletic during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Mazzulla said the Celtics shouldn’t treat Jaylen Brown‘s departure as just another roster move. Instead, he described the blockbuster trade as an emotional moment that warrants a “grieving process” after Boston parted ways with one of the defining players of the past decade.

“There needs to be a grieving process for losing not just a player in Jaylen, but a person in Jaylen,” Mazzulla told The Athletic. “There needs to be a grieving process for this guy, what he has done on the court and what he’s done in the community and what he’s done for the city of Boston, there should be a grieving process.”

The comments marked Mazzulla’s most candid reflections yet since the Celtics traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal centered around veteran forward Paul George.

Joe Mazzulla Reflects on Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Legacy

Brown leaves Boston as one of the most accomplished players of the Celtics’ modern era.

Over 10 seasons, the five-time All-Star helped lead the Celtics to six Eastern Conference finals appearances, two NBA Finals berths and the franchise’s 2024 NBA championship while establishing himself as one of the organization’s cornerstones alongside Jayson Tatum.

Mazzulla made clear that Brown’s impact stretched far beyond the box score.

While the Celtics added George, Mitchell Robinson, Mike Conley and future first-round draft capital as part of their offseason overhaul, Mazzulla stressed that replacing Brown’s presence—both on the court and throughout the city—is impossible.

“The day something like this happens, and you just don’t lose any sleep over it, is when you’re in it for the wrong reasons,” Mazzulla told The Athletic. “I think that’s the same for the organization. I think it’s the same for the fans. I think it’s the same for the city. The city cares about the people.”

Celtics Embracing a New Chapter After Brown Trade

Although Mazzulla acknowledged the emotions surrounding Brown’s exit, he also emphasized that Boston must embrace the opportunities created by change.

Throughout his conversation with The Athletic, he repeatedly returned to the idea that losing a franchise icon and welcoming new contributors can coexist.

“But the gray area is throughout that loss, you’re also gaining,” Mazzulla said.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens recently explained the trade as a move designed to preserve long-term roster flexibility, saying the Celtics valued the future “optionality” created by acquiring additional first-round draft picks.

Mazzulla approached the decision from a different perspective.

Rather than discussing salary-cap strategy, he focused on the human side of losing a player who spent a decade helping define the Celtics’ identity.

Mazzulla Says Brown Made Him a Better Coach

Mazzulla also credited Brown for shaping his own coaching career.

Brown had already established himself in Boston before Mazzulla joined the coaching staff, allowing the coach to witness his evolution from a promising young wing into one of the NBA’s premier two-way stars.

“He made me a better assistant coach,” Mazzulla told The Athletic. “When I became the head coach, he made me a better head coach because of his competitiveness and his mentality.”

Mazzulla said those memories remained at the forefront throughout the trade process.

He also revealed that he empathized with Brown as trade speculation intensified, noting that the circumstances were different for a player who had devoted 10 seasons to the organization than for younger players whose names occasionally surface in rumors.

Boston Moves Forward Without Forgetting Its Past

The Celtics believe the additions of George, Robinson and Conley position them to remain championship contenders, but Mazzulla insisted the organization is not looking for anyone to replace Brown.

“No one’s going to replace Jaylen Brown on our team and what he’s done in the community,” Mazzulla told The Athletic. “We’re not asking that to happen.”

Instead, Mazzulla believes the franchise’s willingness to acknowledge the emotions surrounding Brown’s departure reflects the deep connection he built with teammates, coaches and the city over the past decade.

For Boston, he suggested, grief is not a sign that the organization is looking backward.

It’s a recognition of a Celtics career that left an imprint difficult to measure and impossible to replace.