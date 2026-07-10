Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics made one of the most debated trades of the offseason last week, sending Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft picks. Team president Brad Stevens addressed the decision publicly, framing it around salary cap flexibility and long-term planning. One prominent voice had yet to weigh in.

Joe Mazzulla coached Brown for years. He relied on him as the primary star when Jayson Tatum missed most of last season with a ruptured Achilles. He knows what Brown brings to a team better than almost anyone.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the trade, Mazzulla had plenty to say.

What Mazzulla Said

Appearing in Las Vegas, Mazzulla was asked about his reaction to the Brown trade and how much input he had in the decision.

“Not input,” Mazzulla said. “Brad comes to you and talks to you and gives you a breakdown and an understanding and in moments like this obviously there’s great alignment within the organization.”

He also spoke to the level of trust he places in Stevens and the front office when decisions of this magnitude are made.

“I think in moments like this this is where you just trust,” Mazzulla said. “I think Brad has been the absolute best of what he does and there’s just a level of trust that goes into that.”

Mazzulla was also asked about his personal reaction to losing a player he had worked closely with for years.

“I think the reaction is just still processing it,” Mazzulla said. “Obviously, when something like that happens, it’s not a black-and-white type of thing. There’s a ton of stuff that goes into it on and off the court.”

He closed with a message about what he hopes does not get lost in all the noise surrounding the trade.

“The part that I hope gets talked about more is really just the respect, the appreciation, and the gratitude for what he did for the Celtics for 10 years,” Mazzulla said.

What It Reveals

Mazzulla’s comments paint a picture of a coaching staff that was informed but not consulted on the Brown decision. Stevens made the call, communicated it to his coach, and Mazzulla trusted the process. That kind of organizational alignment is intentional at Boston, where Stevens has built a culture of clear roles and responsibilities between basketball operations and the coaching staff.

It also reflects the reality of how front office decisions work at the highest level of professional sports. Coaches are rarely the decision-makers on roster construction. Mazzulla understood his role in this moment and spoke about it with characteristic honesty.

What Comes Next for the Celtics

Mazzulla now heads into the 2026-27 season with Tatum back healthy and a revamped supporting cast around him. The adjustment of coaching without Brown will be real, but the Celtics finished last season as the second seed in the East with Brown carrying the load through Tatum’s absence. The foundation remains strong.

George brings veteran experience and a different dynamic to the roster. Whether he provides the complementary piece the Celtics need alongside Tatum will define whether the trade ultimately makes sense from a basketball standpoint.

Final Word for the Celtics

Joe Mazzulla did not get a vote on the Jaylen Brown trade. He trusted the person who did. And he made sure to say publicly what he hopes everyone remembers about Brown’s decade in Boston.

That is about as honest as it gets.