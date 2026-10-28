Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jayson Tatum’s Game-Winner for Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his reaction after superstar Jayson Tatum scored the game-winner against the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Nets up 124-123 with just seconds to go in overtime, Tatum hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Celtics to a 125-124 victory on Tuesday night and move the team to 3-1 on the season.

It was an incredible game by Tatum, who scored 40 points with 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Celtics, who were able to hold off a late rally by the Nets to claim their third victory of the season.

After the game, coach Mazzulla showered Tatum with praise.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Jayson Tatum After Incredible Game for Celtics

Speaking to reporters after the Celtics beat the Nets, Mazzulla shared his amazement about what he saw from his superstar forward.

“You got to see his greatness,” Mazzulla said.

“You got to see his greatness.” Joe Mazzulla discusses Jayson Tatum’s masterpiece in the Celtics’ win over the Nets: https://t.co/dpVCvDm3Yz pic.twitter.com/C7jb2V3v1D — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) October 28, 2026

As for Tatum playing 42 minutes tonight for Boston on the second night of a back-to-back after playing 28 minutes in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mazzulla pointed to the team’s sports science department for having Tatum ready to go.

“This is where you trust Nick (Sang) and our sports science team. This is where you build (with rotations and shift length)… because you know nights like this are gonna come up,” Mazzulla said.

Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum playing over 40 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back: "This is where you trust Nick [Sang] and our sports science team. This is where you build [with rotations and shift length]…because you know nights like this are gonna come up." https://t.co/3OSLwU0PLL — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) October 28, 2026

Boston Playing Great Basketball

It’s still early, but the Celtics once again look like one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, a perch where they have sat for most of Tatum’s 10 years with the team.

The Celtics made a huge trade this summer when they shipped off Tatum’s long-time running mate Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and draft picks, but so far, Boston hasn’t missed a beat without Brown.

Mazzulla, of course, is regarded as one of the top coaches in the entire NBA, and you have to be impressed by the coaching job that he’s been doing once again for his team in the early goings-on of this season despite losing Brown in the trade to the 76ers and all of the controversy and talk that has brought about.