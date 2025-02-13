Joe Mazzulla Makes Bold Statement on Celtics Newcomer

New Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig made his debut in Boston against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12 with 6 points and 1 assist in 9 minutes of play in the Celtics’ 116-103 victory at home, and head coach Joe Mazzulla is hopeful it will be the start of a key role for the veteran.

“He’s got an important role, just because of his versatility,” Mazzulla said in his postgame press conference. “It’s going to take time for him to understand the language and the things that we do on both ends of the floor. You can watch as much film and walk through it, but until he’s in the game, you know it’s just going to continue to be a conversation of how we can utilize his versatility on both ends of the floor.”

Craig was averaging 6.8 points per game and 2.5 rebounds this season with the Chicago Bulls before he was waived on February 3, 2025. Craig signed with Boston on February 8.

The victory in Craig’s debut moves the Celtics to 39-16 on the season as they enter the All-Star break.

Joe Mazzulla Said They Will Rely on Torrey Craig’s Experience

Mazzulla added about Craig when talking to reporters, “He did some of that tonight, with his defensive versatility and making those two shots. We’ve just got to get him up to speed.”

Craig, 34, spent two seasons in Chicago after previously playing in Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Indiana. He is averaging 6 points per game, 4 rebounds per game and 1.1 assists per game in his 441 career games.

“You’ve got to rely on his experience,” Mazzulla said. “He’s been around a long time, he’s played a lot of basketball. It’s not rocket science. It’s just simplifying it as much as we can, but also utilizing the experience he’s had. He’s done a lot of good things for great teams and that’s why we have him. We want to take advantage of that, and at the same time have an understanding of how versatile he can be for us. Every team that you’re a part of you play a different role.”

Mazzulla added, “He’s been great as far as understanding that. Even during the games asking questions and during film session, so everyone’s going to make mistakes, even the guys who have been here in our system have made mistakes. For me, it goes back to the mistakes with effort vs the mistakes with non-effort. He’s been a player for a long time who’s played through mistakes and is a high energy and is a high physical guy.”

Craig, who played at the University of South Carolina Upstate, went undrafted in 2014 and then spent 2014 to 2017 playing in Australia and New Zealand before being signed by the Nuggets in 2017.

Craig Told Reporters His Debut ‘Was Amazing’

After the game, Craig told reporters about his debut with the Celtics, “It was amazing. The atmosphere, the crowd, the fans, it was a joy to play in front of a crowd like that. I’m glad I made my debut in the Garden, I’m glad I hit my first shot.”

Craig added that it is, “part of the game, staying ready, being professional and coming in when you’re called on. You just do what you can.” He said Mazzulla has helped him with “catching up on everything” and “trying to echo the right calls and catch up on a lot of the lingo.”

When asked how he felt after his first game since December 30, 2024, Craig told reporters he felt good. “I was actually in better shape than I thought I was going to be. Just getting in the rhythm, the flow of the game back, that will come with more games being played.” He said he would use the All-Star break to keep his body ready.

Craig and the Celtics, who have won 8 of their last 10 games, return to action after the break on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 20, 2025.