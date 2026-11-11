Joel Embiid Makes Bold Paul George Claim After Celtics Beat 76ers

Joel Embiid had plenty of reasons to be frustrated after the Philadelphia 76ers‘ latest loss to the Boston Celtics. But the former NBA MVP found something worth celebrating in the performance of an old teammate.

And his praise for Paul George came with a surprising assessment of where the veteran forward stands alongside Jayson Tatum in Boston.

George torched his former team for 36 points in the Celtics’ 123-101 victory Tuesday night, prompting Embiid to suggest that the nine-time All-Star has been Boston’s best player this season.

“You can kind of say he’s been the best player, to a certain level,” Embiid told reporters.

The comment was particularly intriguing considering Tatum remains the Celtics’ franchise centerpiece.

Embiid did not directly compare George with Tatum. Still, his assessment offered a notable perspective on Boston’s evolving roster following its blockbuster offseason trade with Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid Makes Bold Claim About Paul George

Embiid’s comments came when he was asked about his relationship with George, whom Philadelphia traded to Boston in July in a deal that brought Jaylen Brown to the Sixers.

Rather than focus on their brief partnership ending, Embiid emphasized their friendship away from basketball.

“Off the court, we have a special relationship,” Embiid said. “Families are close.”

The Sixers center expressed happiness about George’s resurgence after an injury-plagued tenure in Philadelphia.

“He’s healthy. He’s playing well,” Embiid said.

That appreciation has apparently extended to George’s standing within the Celtics.

George entered Tuesday averaging 20.4 points while shooting 42.5% from the 3-point range, providing Boston with another reliable scoring option beside Tatum.

Against Philadelphia, he delivered his most memorable performance since joining the Celtics.

George made 14-of-22 shots, including six 3-pointers, and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

His eight consecutive points during Boston’s decisive 14-0 run to begin the final period effectively ended Philadelphia’s comeback hopes.

For Embiid, seeing George thrive outweighed the disappointment of watching his former teammate dominate the Sixers.

Jayson Tatum Remains Celtics’ Franchise Centerpiece

Embiid’s assessment comes despite Tatum’s impressive start to the season.

The six-time All-Star entered Wednesday averaging 26.5 points, 7.4 assists and six rebounds, continuing to carry much of Boston’s offensive responsibility.

Tatum contributed 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks against Philadelphia.

George, meanwhile, has averaged 22 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, offering a productive complement to Boston’s established superstar.

The veteran forward has also embraced that supporting role.

Following Tuesday’s victory, George explained that helping Tatum become the best version of himself remains one of his priorities.

Their partnership has helped Boston open the season with a 9-2 record, including four consecutive victories.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised George’s decision-making against Philadelphia, particularly his ability to recognize when to take control.

For Boston, the debate over its best player is hardly an unwelcome problem.

Tatum remains the face of the franchise, while George has demonstrated that he can still dominate an important matchup.

Embiid may see George as Boston’s standout performer.

The Celtics, however, are benefiting from having both.