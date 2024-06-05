Jrue Holiday Offers 1-Word on Stopping Kyrie Irving

There’s arguably no bigger x-factor to the NBA Finals than Boston Celtics‘ point guard Jrue Holiday, who’ll be tasked with guarding Kyrie Irving.

The eight-time All-Star is averaging 22.8 points and 5.2 assists per game through 17 postseason appearances with the Dallas Mavericks.

When asked about his approach or strategy when it comes to guarding Irving, Boston’s defensive ace offered one word.

“Pray,” Holiday told reporters on June 5.

Irving is considered one of the best to ever handle a basketball. Holiday is considered one of the best defenders in the NBA.

He continued candidly, but credited his adversary ahead of the seven-game series.

“I think it’s just familiarity,” Holiday said. “Just knowing each other’s game. Doing your best to stay in front of him. Trying to take away the things that’ll probably hurt you the most. And then most of all, having help. Him being able to see multiple guys on the court, making it looks like it’s crowded. Making shots as tough as possible even though he’s a tough shotmaker.”

In two games against Boston this season, Irving shot just 18-of-43 from the field. That’s just 42-percent. But you can’t count out a guy shooting 48-percent and 42-percent from the field and from three on high volume in the playoffs.

The point guard matchup will be one of the trademarks of this NBA Finals. Whether or not Holiday will be able to contain Irving could prove a difference maker in the best-of-seven.

Holiday, Irving’s History in Matchups

According to Land of Basketball, Holiday is 18-6 all-time against Irving, in the regular season and postseason combined.

Their playoff record is split, 2-2.

Between two matchups this season, Irving shot 4-of-9 from the field with Holiday as his primary defender, according to NBA.com.

The individual matchup lasted over 8 minutes and 45 possessions between the two meetings. So while Irving may have shot decent, his 9 field goal attempts speaks to Holiday’s defensive prowess.

Boston’s point guard spoke more about the defensive challenge ahead with Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins of ESPN.

"When I first came [to the Celtics], I thought that they would hate me. … Once [Boston] loves you, there's nothing like it." 💚 Jrue Holiday on guarding Kyrie and his journey after being traded to Boston 🏀 pic.twitter.com/bE5BRYLsIb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 5, 2024

“He’s one of the best players in the league,” Holiday said on June 5. “He’ll go down as one of the best players in the NBA, ever. He has everything in his bag. From finishing, left and right hand, getting to the paint, getting to the middy. We see what he does with the walk up threes or even just catching and shooting threes. He has a complete game.”

The two guards first met in 2012 when Holiday was with the Philadelphia 76ers and Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A long ways and many years later, they’ll face off in the NBA Finals.

Porzingis Available for Game 1

Just 24 hours prior to Game 1, and a question has already been answered for the Celtics and their fans.

Kristaps Porzingis, out since April 29 with a calf strain, will be available for the start of the NBA Finals.

He confirmed as much himself when speaking with reporters on June 5.

Porzingis is one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

He finished the regular season averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 57 appearances with Boston.

That’s one less question hanging over the Celtics ahead of a second NBA Finals appearance in three years.