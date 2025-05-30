Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Celtics Star to Surprise Team

The Boston Celtics are facing a steep bill. After falling short of a repeat and with Jayson Tatum expected to miss the upcoming season due to an Achilles injury, Boston’s projected payroll sits at a staggering $532 million including repeater taxes.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus floated a massive 3-team trade idea involving the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Brooklyn Nets. The goal? Give the Celtics some much-needed cap relief, help the Mavericks stay competitive while Kyrie Irving recovers, and provide the Nets with draft compensation and useful salary to hit the league’s minimum team payroll.

Here’s the full breakdown of the proposed trade:

Celtics would receive:

Mavericks would receive:

Nets would receive:

Kristaps Porzingis

Dwight Powell

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Xavier Tillman Sr.

Neemias Queta

2026 protected first-round pick (from Celtics)

2027 first-round pick swap (from Celtics)

The move would be executed after July 6 due to NBA calendar rules. Notably, this trade could save the Celtics approximately $233.8 million.

Why the Mavericks Might Make the Move

Dallas has incentive to find a temporary replacement for Kyrie Irving, who is expected to miss significant time next season. Per Marc Stein, the Mavericks are “expected to at least explore” a path to acquiring Jrue Holiday. The veteran guard remains one of the league’s premier defenders and could either start or transition to a sixth-man role when Irving returns.

Celtics Could Finally Get Financial Breathing Room

Boston’s financial situation is nearing a breaking point. Without Jayson Tatum expected to suit up next season, the team may have no choice but to shed major salary. Offloading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in this proposed deal, while receiving rotation-level players and valuable trade exceptions, could save over $230 million.

PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford would offer immediate help if acquired—and since both are extension-eligible, they could even factor into Boston’s longer-term plans.

Nets Could Benefit From Taking On Salary

With no franchise cornerstone and multiple first-round picks, Brooklyn is in a unique position to eat salary while rebuilding. Taking on Porzingis and others helps the Nets hit the salary floor without sacrificing their future flexibility. The first-round picks from Boston add even more capital to their stockpile.

This trade doesn’t just work on paper. It addresses immediate needs for all three teams without locking any of them into long-term pain.

The Celtics get relief. The Mavericks stay afloat. The Nets keep building.

A win-win-win? It just might be.