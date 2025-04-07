Celtics’ Secret Weapon Revealed

There’s a magic number in Boston this season, and Jrue Holiday is the man behind it.

In what still stands as one of the Celtics’ most revealing wins of the season—a 117–103 road victory over Memphis last Monday—Holiday quietly added another chapter to one of the NBA’s most compelling stats: when Jrue scores, Boston wins.

The Celtics are now 53–3 when Holiday scores 14 points or more. That’s a 94.6% win rate. Not a coincidence. Not a fluke. A rhythm.

When Jrue finds his spots, Boston hits another gear.

How Holiday Lifts the Celtics

Over the past month, the Celtics have looked like a team rounding into championship form. They’ve won 11 of their last 12, including Sunday’s 124–90 demolition of Washington, where seven players hit double figures and they drained 24 threes.

Holiday hasn’t hit 14 since that Memphis win, but his role remains crucial.

He doesn’t need to drop 30. Volume isn’t the key. What matters is aggression—getting to his spots, knocking down a few timely jumpers, and letting the rest fall into place.

His impact doesn’t always show in the box score. But it’s felt. On both ends.

What the Numbers Don’t Show

Since the All-Star break, Holiday’s been quietly brilliant. Shooting 43% from deep, averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in his last eight games. That stretch includes wins over playoff teams, games where Boston needed someone to steady the ship, and nights where Holiday’s fingerprints were everywhere—even when the headlines didn’t follow.

Coach Joe Mazzulla knows it too. Speaking to Bobby Krivitsky of NBC Sports Boston, he said:

“He’s doing a great job attacking his matchup and getting into the paint. We need him to be aggressive for us to be dynamic and he’s doing a great job of that.”

And when he is? The Celtics’ offensive rating spikes to 124.5. Best in the league.

His defense needs no introduction. Holiday can still guard 1 through 3, disrupt sets, switch onto stars, and let Tatum and Brown roam a little more freely. That versatility is the backbone of Boston’s identity. But it’s his scoring that’s proven to be the tipping point.

Playoff-Ready Jrue Has the Celtics Locked In

This isn’t new. Holiday’s always risen when it matters. Last postseason, he averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists during the Celtics’ championship run. But the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, he jumped to 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He made clutch plays. Timely stops. And in Game 3, he delivered a series-shifting steal in the final seconds on the road. That’s the Jrue Boston bet on.

The Celtics Are Built for the Moment

There are four games left before the playoffs. And as Tatum put it last week, “it’s almost time for war.”

Boston’s stacked. They’re rolling. But if they’re going to lift another banner, they’ll need Jrue to keep doing what he’s been doing—quietly owning the margins, hitting that 14-point mark, and tipping the balance in the Celtics’ favor.

Because when Jrue scores, Boston doesn’t just win.

They look unstoppable.