Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Claim on Celtics’ Playoff Chances

The Boston Celtics are aiming to secure a second-straight championship once the playoffs begin. Joe Mazzulla’s team dominated during their 2024 championship run. However, they likely face a more difficult path this time around.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks have both improved. As such, both teams will provide a stern test for Mazzulla’s team in the coming months. However, according to Kendrick Perkins, who was speaking on a recent episode of First Take, there isn’t a team in the league capable of stopping this Celtics roster.

The Celtics have dealt with multiple injury issues this season. Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser and Jaylen Brown have all missed time at one point or another. Yet, despite their inconsistent rotations, the Celtics are still second in the Eastern Conference.

If they can remain healthy, the Celtics will undoubtedly remain the favorites to secure the 2025 NBA championship.

Celtics Have Strength in Depth

According to Lou Williams, the Celtics’ biggest weapon is their strength in depth. The former Sixth Man of the Year pinpointed two role players who could have a major impact throughout the playoffs.

Derrick White has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier glue guys and sharpshooters. Payton Pritchard has improved to the point where he’s arguably the front-runner for the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Jaylen Brown’s Knee is a Concern

Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a bone bruise in recent weeks. The All-Star forward has been playing through the pain; however, it’s clear how much that injury is limiting his on-court production.

“He’s a tough dude,” Porzingis said on April 8. “He always preaches his warrior mindset, and he lives by it, but to what extent do we need that right now? Maybe he needs to take care of it and make sure he’s going to be ready for the most important moments.”

Porzingis continued.

“So, I think we just have to encourage him to make sure he does everything he needs to prepare, to get it healthy, and to prepare for what is going to come,” he added. “I think he’s a smart guy, so he will. It just shows his heart, how much he wants to be out there for games that maybe don’t mean super much for us right now but that’s who he is and we appreciate him for that.”

Brown’s knee issues have limited his burst, explosiveness and lateral mobility. He’s hunting more mid-range shots rather than pressuring the rim like he usually does. Boston needs Brown health if they’re going to compete for a championship. As such, all eyes will be on his injury and whether he can recover on the fly.