Kevin Garnett Had No Problem With Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Olympic DNPs

While most Boston Celtics fans blasted Team USA men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr for his handling of Jayson Tatum during the team’s gold medal run, former Celtics star Kevin Garnett had a different view.

Tatum didn’t get off the bench during two games against Serbia, and those DNPs irked Celtics Nation. Garnett, however, was unbothered. A member of the men’s team during the 2000 Summer Olympics, KG knows what it takes to play in the Games in addition to a grueling NBA season. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer said he was happy that Tatum was able to “rest and chill” after leading the Celtics to their NBA-best 18th championship.

Kevin Garnett Said One of His Hardest Years Was Playing After the Olympics

Garnett knows how hard it can be without a significant basketball break. He admitted one of his toughest seasons came after he won a gold medal in 2000 and didn’t get the usual summer rest. Tatum’s rest is significantly less that Garnett’s because the Celtics played until mid-June, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. Garnett’s Minnesota Timberwolves were bounced in the first round.

“One of the harder years that I had personally was, man, when you play in the Olympics,” Garnett said during an episode of his podcast “KG Certified.” “Not only that, but Jayson Tatum has won the NBA Championship in the Olympic year, which is probably the most difficult to do, right?

“Not only does Jayson not have a summer of relaxing, rejuvenating yourself, and getting ready for another year, but you’ve got to lock in when you in the USA. It’s serious business. The energy and the style of play is so different when you play in the Olympics.”

Garnett Was Happy Tatum Didn’t Log Big Olympic Minutes

While most Celtics fans weren’t happy with Tatum sitting on the bench, Garnett looked at the big picture. He’s been there, and he knows how too much basketball can take a toll on a player’s body. The Celtics also had guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday on the Olympic squad. With their core players returning, Boston heads into the 2024-25 season as the favorite to win the 2025 NBA Finals. The Celtics can’t afford to burn out their stars.

“It was great that he didn’t have to play a lot of minutes,” Garnett said. “He’s coming off the Finals. I know D-White and Holiday were there, but to play big minutes for the USA, I’m glad they didn’t need Jayson Tatum. I’m glad he got to actually rest and chill.”

Those DNPs looked ugly. Many fans say it was an embarrassment to Tatum, a four-time All-NBA player. Garnett said there might have been some behind-the-scenes action going on with the Boston star.

“When he was getting these DNPs, I bet you that there was a conversation with him and Grant Hill or with management about coming on the team and being able to rest,” Garnett said. “To be able to micromanage and balance it all, I know it had to be tough.

“When you win, you get a shortened (offseason). Everybody else gets four, five months off and you probably get two, two-and-a-half? And then it’s right back in the lab. Shout out to JT. I don’t think you heard him bickering. I didn’t hear any echoes about him being unhappy.”