Key Reason Why Celtics Traded Jaylen Brown Revealed

The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA when they traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers on July 6.

Brad Stevens had reportedly offered Brown as part of a package to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Miami Heat upped the ante and ultimately acquired the two-time MVP.

Nevertheless, the Celtics continued to shop Brown around the NBA, eventually swapping him for Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who was speaking on a July 17 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Brown’s impending contract extension was a driving factor behind the team’s decision to trade their All-Star forward.

Had the Celtics extended Brown, he would have been under contract for another five years. However, the extension wouldn’t have kicked in until 2029, at which point, Brown would have been earning north of $70 million at age 33 and 34.

Brad Stevens Addressed Brown’s Trade

When speaking to the media on Monday, July 6, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens admitted that Brown’s Supermax contract played a role in the team’s decision to trade him.

“The path looked a little bit more challenging to me,” Stevens said. “I’m not going to stand up there and be defensive about that. But the path looked a little bit more challenging with 70% of our cap, and such a high percentage of our usage tied into two players.”

Brown has three years remaining on his current contract and will earn $57.7 million during the upcoming campaign. He will command over 35% of the cap in each of the next three years.

Celtics Jayson Tatum Addressed Jaylen Brown Trade

When speaking with reporters during his appearance at the ESPYs, Tatum was asked his thoughts on Boston’s decision to part ways with Brown.

“If I’m being transparent, it’s weird,” Tatum said. “I’ve been on the Celtics for nine years and he was my teammate every single one of those.”

Tatum continued.

“There’s still a human element of it that you feel those emotions. The city feels those emotions,” Tatum continued. “But there’s also a side of like, ‘we have to welcome our new teammates in with open arms, and we still have to attack the new season. So, there’s like a balance. But it’s weird.”

Moving Brown was certainly a controversial choice from Boston’s front office. However, paying the veteran forward and an additional $140 million, with the contract not kicking in until 2029, would have been a risk. There’s no telling what level Brown will be playing at by the time that extension kicks in.

As such, Stevens made a move to ensure the Celtics have as much roster and financial flexibility as possible. Now all he needs to do is make the most of that flexibility in the years to come.