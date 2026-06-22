Celtics Linked to Reunion with Beloved Big Man in Free Agency

It’s been a hectic day for the Boston Celtics and their fans, as they have gone from being on the fringe of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade hunt to being the leader of the pack. And yet, while this is a wildly important decision that could shape the future of the franchise, the Celtics have to cover their bases across the board.

This involves primarily getting ready for the 2026 NBA Draft, which will get underway at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but the front office also needs to prepare for the beginning of free agency next week. The C’s have needs they will look to address once the market opens, and reports have indicated that they could see them try to reunite with beloved big man Robert Williams III.

Celtics Eyeing Robert Williams III in Free Agency

Williams has spent the past three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he started his career with the Celtics after they selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. While staying on the court was often a challenge for him, Williams turned himself into one of the most dominant defensive centers in the league.

“The Time Lord” was at the peak of his powers during Boston’s run to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season, as he set career-highs across the board (10 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2 APG) while also averaging 2.2 blocks per game. That earned Williams a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team, in addition to a seventh-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

While he hasn’t managed to reach those heights during his time with Portland, Williams is still viewed as a valuable defensive anchor who can change the outcome of games when he’s playing his best basketball. With Boston needing more help at the center position, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that it is sniffing around Williams ahead of the start of free agency.

“Even if they do get Giannis, but especially if they don’t, the Celtics we’ve been told repeatedly are looking at further upgrades in the frontcourt,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said on “NBA Insider Notebook with Jake Fischer.” “As great of a development success story Neemias Queta was this year, Boston has looked at various center upgrades. They’ve looked at a reunion with Robert Williams III.”

Should the Celtics Sign Robert Williams III?

In a lot of ways, Neemias Queta enjoyed the sort of rise last season that Williams experienced during his stint with the team. Unsurprisingly, Boston isn’t the only team expected to be interested in Williams, as Sean Deveney of Heavy reported previously that he “won’t have a shortage of offers” in free agency this offseason.

If the Celtics are truly interested in Williams, though, that may give them the leg up on their competitors once the market opens up. Much of the team’s offseason work will likely depend on whether or not they actually acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, but regardless of which way that goes, Williams is a player who is very much worth keeping tabs on.