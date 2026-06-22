Major Heat Concern Emerges Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

The Miami Heat have been involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes for months, and it seems like things are barreling towards a wild conclusion. The Boston Celtics are going “all-in” for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward, which could result in the Heat missing out on yet another big-name player.

For weeks, Miami has been considered the frontrunner for Antetokounmpo’s services, but the C’s decision to include Jaylen Brown in their trade package has drastically altered this situation. The Heat are still believed to have a good shot at landing “The Greek Freak,” but their outlook on a potential trade for him could ultimately result in them losing him to the Celtics.

Heat Unwilling to Gut Roster for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Miami has been linked to just about every big-name star that has been available over the past few years, but it has never managed to find a way to bring any of these guys to town. With Jimmy Butler no longer around, the need for a true leader on this team has grown exponentially, which is why the front office is so interested in Antetokounmpo.

Even though he played in only 36 games last season, Antetokounmpo looked like his usual self when he was on the court (27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 62.4 FG%). Antetokounmpo has made it known he wants out of Milwaukee, but even that hasn’t done much to hurt the team’s leverage, as the Celtics and Heat have engaged in a bidding war with each other.

The inclusion of Brown would put Boston’s trade offer over the top, and while Miami is scrambling to find a third team to help it pull off this trade, it may be a futile effort. Even then, there’s a limit to how badly the Heat want Antetokounmpo, as reports indicate Pat Riley and the front office aren’t looking to gut their team just to bring him to town.

“While three-time All-Star center Bam Adebayo is the only Heat player truly off the table in Antetokounmpo trade discussions, the Heat doesn’t want to gut its team and draft capital in a deal,” Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald reported.

What Should the Heat Do About Giannis Antetokounmpo?

There comes a point in time when you admit you can only do so much in trade talks. The Heat know they don’t have an asset as valuable as Brown, so if the Celtics are willing to give him up, it’s almost not worth trying to compete with that. Miami is willing to give up several key players and the No. 13 overall pick already, but it may need to give up more just to match whatever offer Boston is making.

Is doing that a worthwhile endeavor? It all depends on how badly the Heat want Antetokounmpo. Again, this team isn’t giving up just because the C’s are putting Brown on the table, but it’s tough to see a way in which Miami tops their offer. There are going to be other big-name players, such as Kawhi Leonard and Ja Morant, who could become available, so if the bidding gets too high for the Heat’s liking, they may be better off pivoting to another trade target.