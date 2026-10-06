Boston Celtics Quietly Add Intriguing Guard to Developmental Pipeline

While NBA preseason is now underway, several teams have also been making under-the-radar moves to strengthen their developmental pipelines, including the Boston Celtics.

On October 2, Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Blue, moving the returning player rights to Raequan Battle and Kameron Warrens.

In return, Maine acquired the rights to guard Logan Johnson, adding another intriguing name to its growing collection of potential talent ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Johnson most recently played for German side Fraport Skyliners during the 2025-26 season, having previously spent two years with Oklahoma City in the G League.

He also made headlines by winning the 2025 G League Slam Dunk Contest.

Boston Celtics Add Intriguing Guard to Developmental Pipeline

It is important to note that the Celtics have only acquired Johnson’s returning player rights. That does not guarantee he will play for Maine this season, but it gives the organization control over his G League rights should he opt to return.

Last season, the 26-year-old guard made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Skyliners in Germany, averaging 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Johnson initially entered the professional ranks after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Oklahoma City selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft, and he went on to make 69 appearances for the Blue across the following two seasons.

During that span, Johnson averaged 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and just under a steal per game while also helping Oklahoma City capture the 2024 G League championship.

His production took another step forward during the 2024-25 campaign before his move overseas. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest.

Should Johnson return to the G League, he could provide experienced guard depth for a new-look Maine roster headlined by two-way duo Amari Williams and Dillon Mitchell.

On October 1, the organization announced that Phil Pressey will return for a second season as head coach of its G League affiliate. Pressey guided Maine to a 27-23 overall record during his first year in charge as the Celtics reached the G League playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Maine Celtics Continue Roster Reshuffle Ahead of New Season

Maine finished the traditional regular season at 18-18 last year, securing the seventh seed before falling 123-107 to the No. 2-seeded Salt Lake City Stars in the opening round of the postseason.

The Celtics enjoyed greater success during the Tip-Off Tournament earlier in the campaign, posting a 9-5 record.

That run helped Maine become one of only six G League teams to qualify for both the league’s in-season tournament and the traditional G League Playoffs.

The Johnson transaction is only the latest move in a wider roster reshuffle.

On September 29, Maine completed another trade, this time with the Chicago Bulls‘ G League affiliate, Windy City.

The Celtics sent the returning player rights to forward Jalen Bridges and guard Tyrell Roberts to the Bulls while acquiring the rights to center Ibou Badji, forward Tyler Polley, and guard Erik Reynolds II.

Maine also landed a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft as part of the transaction.

With G League training camps approaching, the Celtics are clearly working to give Pressey a fresh collection of developmental options for his second season in charge.

Not every player whose rights Maine has acquired will necessarily end up on the opening-night roster, but Boston continues to position itself with several options as it builds the next version of its G League squad.