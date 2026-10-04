Boston Celtics Finally Break Seven-Year Trend With Latest Move

Much of the attention surrounding the Boston Celtics has understandably focused on the NBA roster following the departure of 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, with the franchise entering a new era led by Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

Behind the scenes, however, Boston has also been making moves to strengthen its developmental pipeline ahead of the 2026-27 season.

On October 1, the organization announced that Phil Pressey will return for a second season as head coach of G League affiliate Maine.

Remarkably, Pressey becomes the first Maine Celtics head coach to return for a second season in seven years.

Boston Celtics Maintain Rare Coaching Continuity in Maine

Pressey guided Maine to a 27-23 overall record during his first season in charge, with the Celtics reaching the G League playoffs for a fourth consecutive campaign.

Maine finished the regular season at 18-18, securing the seventh seed before falling 123-107 to the No. 2-seeded Salt Lake City Stars in the opening round of the postseason.

The Celtics enjoyed greater success during the Tip-Off Tournament earlier in the campaign, posting a 9-5 record.

That run helped Maine become one of only six G League teams to qualify for both the league’s in-season tournament and the traditional G League Playoffs last season.

“I’m grateful for another opportunity to lead the Maine Celtics,” Pressey said.

“The goal is for everyone who comes through the Expo to leave better than when they got here. Going into my second season, I’m excited to give all I can to the community and the Celtics organization.”

Maine has also finalized the remainder of Pressey’s coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Assistant coach Mike Malat returns for his second campaign with the organization, while Boaz Mensah is also back as player development lead and assistant coach.

Devin Sweetney joins Malat and Mensah as an assistant coach. Fellow newcomers Jacob Kester and Rich Kelly will serve as video coordinators and player development coaches.

Pressey Returns to Lead New-Look Maine Celtics Roster

Pressey’s return had appeared increasingly likely after he teased a second season in Maine on Instagram back in August.

The 35-year-old shared a collection of photos from his first campaign as head coach alongside the caption, “Year 2 loading…”.

He also wrote, “Bigger goals. Bigger moments. Same mission.

Year One: COMPLETE.”

Maine will officially begin its 2026-27 campaign on November 6 against the Westchester Knicks.

Before the season gets underway, the organization has continued reshaping the roster Pressey will have at his disposal.

Returning two-way big man Amari Williams is expected to feature prominently, while rookie Dillon Mitchell provides another intriguing developmental piece after also signing a two-way contract with Boston.

The latest roster move arrived on September 29 through a trade with the Chicago Bulls‘ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Maine sent the returning player rights to forward Jalen Bridges and guard Tyrell Roberts to Windy City while acquiring the rights to center Ibou Badji, forward Tyler Polley, and guard Erik Reynolds II.

The Celtics also acquired a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft as part of the transaction.

With Pressey and several members of his staff returning, Boston has maintained some valuable continuity while reshaping the talent around them.

For a Boston Celtics organization that continues to place considerable value on internal development, Pressey’s second season provides yet another opportunity to turn Maine into a reliable pathway toward the NBA roster.