Magic Johnson Predicts Celtics’ Series Outcome vs. Orlando

The Boston Celtics are preparing for their first-round playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic. Joe Mazzulla’s team will be facing a Magic roster that finished the season with the second-best defense in the NBA.

However, Boston ranks third in the league for points per 100 possession when facing a top-10 defense this season. As such, the Celtics have very little to worry about, especially as the Magic are without their best defender in Jalen Suggs.

According to NBA legend Magic Johnson, Boston will win their opening series in five games. Johnson believes Orlando is talented and hungry enough to steal one win away from the reigning champions.

“I’m also picking the Celtics over the Magic for their series,” Johnson wrote on X. “I want to say sweep but I’m thinking the Magic may squeeze out one win.”

Orlando has won six of its last 10 matchups against the Celtics. The Magic are also 2-1 against Boston this season, although Jayson Tatum didn’t suit up for either of those losses. Therefore, it’s fair for the Celtics fanbase to be somewhat apprehensive entering the upcoming playoff series.

Still, the Celtics are aiming to win a second-straight championship. There will be tough battles to overcome in every series. Facing Orlando is a great way to get the correct mentality in place moving forward.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Will be a Swing Factor

Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a bone bruise in recent weeks. The injury has sapped some of his explosivness and burst on his first step. As such, Brown is unlikely to be at his best against Orlando, and potentially throughout the playoffs.

On Thursday, April 17, Jay King of The Athletic shared his thoughts regarding the limitations Brown is facing.

“Brown’s injury might limit him in the postseason,” King wrote. “He received injections for his knee shortly before the end of the regular season and was on a minutes restriction beginning in mid-March. Though the Celtics have sounded optimistic about his form at practices, he remains their biggest question mark with Game 1 days away.”

Last season, Brown played a key role in Boston’s run to a championship. He was their best defender and among their most impactful interior scorers. The Celtics need Brown at his best.

Brown May See His Role Change

Due to Brown’s injury, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his role undergo some changes. Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis can keep the offense afloat as the primary and secondary options. Brown is likely going to be best served working out of the mid-range, getting into position off the ball before scoring off the catch.

Defensively, Joe Mazzulla may decide to keep Brown away from the action. His bone bruise will likely mean that he will struggle when guarding in space or being forced to navigate screens. The Celtics must do a good job of protecting their All-Star forward, in the hope that he heals up in time for later rounds.

Despite Brown’s injury and potential limitations, the Celtics are still talented enough to make a push for the NBA Finals. First, though, they must overcome a physical, talented and resilient Magic team.