Celtics Make Shocking Free Agency Signing at Position of Need

The Boston Celtics have been a team everyone is watching this offseason. Most of that interest has surrounded Jaylen Brown. After failing to trade him for Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams have been lining up offers for him.

Brown’s future with the team isn’t the only thing fans have been watching, though. Boston has been making a concerted effort to improve the center spot. Neemias Queta was fine last season, but they are looking for someone who can push him in that starting role.

The Celtics have now found that, as they have made the surprising decision to sign Mitchell Robinson.

Celtics Sign Mitchell Robinson to Three-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Boston has signed Robinson to a three-year, $47 million deal. He has a player option for the third year. Now, he will battle with Queta for the starting center position. This is certainly a surprising development for Boston.

Robinson was an integral part of the Knicks’ championship season. He is a fantastic rebounder, especially on the offensive end of the court. He’s also someone who can catch lobs and protect the rim. However, he is one of the worst free-throw shooters in NBA history.

That prevents him from being able to play for large stretches of minutes, as teams intentionally foul him. He only played 19.6 minutes per game for New York last season. In a playoff series, that becomes even more of an issue. Still, Boston believes in what he can provide them when he’s on the floor.

Staying healthy has been a big problem, as well. Last season was only the fourth time in eight seasons that he has played at least 60 games. Injuries hinder him from being able to be fully available, and that lessens his impact off the bench. For that reason, he likely won’t start in Boston.

Boston has Made its Big Free Agency Move

As far as their cap sheet goes, this is the big move they are going to make. Unless they want to go deep into the luxury tax, Robinson is the only big player they will be signing. They could still make a big trade that involves Brown, but that won’t be a free agency move.

The Celtics expect to be better next season if they end up keeping Brown. With Jayson Tatum fully healthy and now Robinson coming off the bench, they should be in a good position to play better in the postseason. Brad Stevens feels good about what he’s done with this signing.

Figuring out if they are going to keep Brown is now going to be the biggest issue that they will be attending to. That is the last move that will have seismic effects on next year’s roster. If Brown does stay, he will love playing alongside Robinson with his brand of offense and defense.