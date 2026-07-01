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Celtics Make Shocking Free Agency Signing at Position of Need

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BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 29: Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, smiles during a press conference at Boston Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on September 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have been a team everyone is watching this offseason. Most of that interest has surrounded Jaylen Brown. After failing to trade him for Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams have been lining up offers for him.

Brown’s future with the team isn’t the only thing fans have been watching, though. Boston has been making a concerted effort to improve the center spot. Neemias Queta was fine last season, but they are looking for someone who can push him in that starting role.

The Celtics have now found that, as they have made the surprising decision to sign Mitchell Robinson.

GettyNew York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson plays defense in a game. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Celtics Sign Mitchell Robinson to Three-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Boston has signed Robinson to a three-year, $47 million deal. He has a player option for the third year. Now, he will battle with Queta for the starting center position. This is certainly a surprising development for Boston.

Robinson was an integral part of the Knicks’ championship season. He is a fantastic rebounder, especially on the offensive end of the court. He’s also someone who can catch lobs and protect the rim. However, he is one of the worst free-throw shooters in NBA history.

That prevents him from being able to play for large stretches of minutes, as teams intentionally foul him. He only played 19.6 minutes per game for New York last season. In a playoff series, that becomes even more of an issue. Still, Boston believes in what he can provide them when he’s on the floor.

Staying healthy has been a big problem, as well. Last season was only the fourth time in eight seasons that he has played at least 60 games. Injuries hinder him from being able to be fully available, and that lessens his impact off the bench. For that reason, he likely won’t start in Boston.

GettyNew York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson dunks the ball in a game. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Boston has Made its Big Free Agency Move

As far as their cap sheet goes, this is the big move they are going to make. Unless they want to go deep into the luxury tax, Robinson is the only big player they will be signing. They could still make a big trade that involves Brown, but that won’t be a free agency move.

The Celtics expect to be better next season if they end up keeping Brown. With Jayson Tatum fully healthy and now Robinson coming off the bench, they should be in a good position to play better in the postseason. Brad Stevens feels good about what he’s done with this signing.

Figuring out if they are going to keep Brown is now going to be the biggest issue that they will be attending to. That is the last move that will have seismic effects on next year’s roster. If Brown does stay, he will love playing alongside Robinson with his brand of offense and defense.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Celtics Make Shocking Free Agency Signing at Position of Need

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