Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Makes Personal Announcement After Missing Team Introduction

The Boston Celtics offered a vague explanation for Mitchell Robinson‘s absence from Tuesday’s introductory press conference. The real story turned out to be far more serious than a routine personal matter.

Robinson addressed the situation himself.

Robinson Explains What Happened

Robinson shared the details in a Snapchat video, revealing his younger brother was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while out for a run. The timing lined up directly with Robinson’s scheduled media session, explaining why he had to leave Boston that morning instead of appearing alongside his new teammates. According to Robinson’s account, his brother is doing fine and should be released from the hospital soon.

Daniel Donabedian was among the first to share Robinson’s update. “Mitchell Robinson confirms that his little brother was hit by a car while going for a run early on Tuesday morning (the same day Robinson was scheduled to speak to the media),” Donabedian wrote.

Mitchell Robinson confirms that his little brother was hit by a car while going for a run early on Tuesday morning (the same day Robinson was scheduled to speak to the media). He said on Snapchat that his brother is doing fine and should be back from the hospital soon: https://t.co/irAr195bHU pic.twitter.com/MlzpLCs1K4 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) September 17, 2026

How the Celtics Framed the Absence

The Celtics had kept things intentionally light on specifics at the time. Team president Brad Stevens told reporters Robinson left Boston that morning for a personal matter, without elaborating further. Celtics reporter Adam Himmelsbach echoed that framing on social media, noting only that Robinson wouldn’t be part of the press conference for personal reasons while adding that he had been taking part in informal team workouts throughout the month.

That vague explanation now makes considerably more sense.

A Difficult Day for Robinson

Robinson is still projected to anchor Joe Mazzulla‘s frontcourt rotation this season, one of several pieces Boston added this offseason after he left the defending champion New York Knicks on a three-year deal. His workouts with the team this month have reportedly turned heads internally.

Training camp opens Sept. 29, with the preseason opener following Oct. 8. For now, the focus is simply on his brother’s recovery.