Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Fires Back at Former Teammate on Social Media

The Boston Celtics made the decision to sign Mitchell Robinson in free agency to a sizable contract. They signed him to a three-year deal worth $47.3 million. He becomes a really good bench player for a team that needs depth now more than ever.

Robinson helped the Knicks win the NBA championship this past season, as he played an integral role off the bench. His ability to rebound the ball and protect the rim was very valuable. That is why Boston brought him in and valued him enough to give him that contract.

New York didn’t want to pay Robinson. Josh Hart misses Robinson and posted about it on social media. Robinson isn’t having any of it.

Celtics Center Mitchell Robinson Fires Back at Josh Hart

On social media, Hart was sad to see Robinson in a Celtics uniform. Robinson fired back with a simple response.

“F–k off ya’ll ain’t want me.”

Robinson clearly wasn’t happy with the Knicks for not wanting to keep him. He decided to go somewhere that he felt more value. He will have a much bigger role in Boston now that Jaylen Brown has been traded to the Sixers. Keeping him healthy and happy will be crucial.

James Dolan made it clear that he did not want to go into the second apron of the luxury tax next season. That made it pretty clear that New York was not going to bring back Robinson. Now, Robinson gets to play for a division rival, meaning he gets to play against his old team four times.

The Celtics could put Robinson in the starting lineup, depending on the matchup. However, doing so would further risk Robinson getting injured. He has not been able to stay healthy much throughout the history of his career with New York.

Boston Could Take a Step Back Next Season

Without Brown on the roster, there is a chance that the Celtics end up taking a step back next year. He was a big part of the offense and helped lead Boston to having the second-best offense in the NBA last season. Brown was the top option for most of the year.

Robinson should help them when it comes to offensive rebounding, which could give them a better chance to maintain their offensive prowess. He could end up being a key part of what the Celtics do on the offensive end of the court off the bench.

Brad Stevens has made some bold decisions with the roster this offseason. He has decided to rework the roster to maintain more financial flexibility. That could hurt their chances of being able to compete in the Eastern Conference, which has become much better this summer.

The Celtics are relying a lot on Jayson Tatum returning to form in his first full year after suffering his Achilles injury.