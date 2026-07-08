NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reacts To Celtics-76ers Trade

On Monday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade that sent 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He had spent all ten seasons of his career in Boston.

Brown is coming off a season where he had averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 71 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Charles Barkley Reacts To Celtics-76ers Trade

One person to react to the trade was 76ers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Charles Barkley.

Barkley (via NBC Sports Philadelphia): “I was like this can’t be a true story. Theres so much fake stuff on the internet now. I’m like no they didn’t trade him to the Sixers. Number one you’re like wow. And secondly you’re like well what did they give up? Then you’re like they gave up Paul George and some draft picks. I said man, the Sixers just got away with murder man. Cuz you know they were dead in the water to be honest with.. With Paul’s contract and Joel’s inability to stay healthy they were going to be out of the running for the next three or four or five years. And now all of a sudden they’re a legit contender.”