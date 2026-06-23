Celtics Get Good News on Jaylen Brown Trade Hours Before NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics face a major decision on what to do with Jaylen Brown following a failed trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, the Celtics can either attempt to patch things up with Brown or make another push to deal the star.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that a “bidding war” could be emerging from opposing teams looking to land Brown now that the news is out that the star is available. A deal could happen as soon as the NBA draft, per Windhorst.

“And so now what I expect to happen is a bidding war for Jaylen Brown and other teams in the league,” Windhorst noted in a June 23, edition of “Get Up.” “In the most recent days, teams have been preparing for this eventuality, that it wouldn’t be the Boston Celtics who won the Giannis sweepstakes, and that there would be a Jaylen Brown market. And so now we’re going to watch that.

“I think it’ll take some time to play out, but if there’s a draft pick involved, it could happen today. I don’t think that’s likely, but it could happen today.”

Here’s what you need to know about Brown’s future with the Celtics.

The Celtics Offered the Bucks Jaylen Brown in Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The news comes after the Celtics offered the Milwaukee Bucks a package centered around Brown. Instead, the Bucks opted for the Miami Heat’s offer featuring young players and a plethora of picks.

“The Celtics aggressively pursued Giannis, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania noted in a June 22, 2026, message on X. “The Bucks seriously negotiated with two finalists in recent weeks: Miami and Boston, which were both on Antetokounmpo’s list of preferred destinations.”

Celtics Draft Rumors Link Boston to Arizona Forward Koa Peat

Barring a blockbuster trade on draft night, Celtics fans will have a bit of a wait for any excitement. The Celtics hold the No. 27 and No. 40 picks in the NBA draft.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo’s latest NBA mock draft has Boston selecting Arizona forward Koa Peat with the No. 27 pick.

“Peat did not earn a green room invitation, but he has a good deal of interest in the 20s,” Woo noted in the June 23, mock draft. “Concerns around his shooting mechanics have been a primary issue since the combine and are the main factor that has hurt his standing.

“Boston, with a strong player development track record, might be able to get the most out of him.”

The Bucks Were Concerned Jaylen Brown Would Push for a Trade Out of Milwaukee: Insider

While the Celtics’ offer would have given the Bucks the best player, it appears Milwaukee was concerned that Brown would not want to stay with the franchise. This tipped things in the favor of the Heat.

“Sources say Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam was a driving force in taking the Heat deal for Giannis over Boston’s offer,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor detailed on June 23, message on X.

“Haslam didn’t want to risk Jaylen Brown wanting out of Milwaukee in a year after dealing with Giannis and Myles Garrett trade demands. Haslam wanted certainty, and the Miami deal provided more of that with more total assets in return to Milwaukee.”