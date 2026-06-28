Celtics Dealt Good News on Blockbuster Trade Just Days Before NBA Free Agency

As the Boston Celtics continue to consider Jaylen Brown’s future, the franchise appears to have plenty of suitors if the team opts to trade the superstar. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that seven teams have shown the most interest in a potential Jaylen Brown trade.

Additionally, the widespread expectation around The Association is that Brown will ultimately be traded, per Scotto.

“After finishing sixth in the NBA’s MVP voting and coming off the best statistical season of his career, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was mentioned in trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Scotto wrote in a June 28, 2026, story titled, “NBA Intel: Jaylen Brown trade talks, Jalen Duren’s free agency, Nikola Jokic’s future, Tyler Herro, more.” “Despite the Greek Freak landing in Miami, rumors have persisted to the point that NBA executives across the league are wondering not if Brown will be traded, but rather when and where.

“Brown has drawn trade interest from various teams across the league, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Celtics news and rumors.

Celtics Rumors: Boston Had Trade Talks With Teams Centered Around Jaylen Brown During the NBA Draft

Brown was floated in trade rumors when the Celtics were one of the top suitors to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Instead, the Bucks opted for the Miami Heat’s trade package, and the Celtics are left picking up the pieces with Brown.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have continued talking with opposing teams about a potential Brown deal with a “level of intention” since the Bucks deal evaporated.

“Sources tell me that even after the failed trade of Giannis and the Celtics, the team has engaged and listened on trade conversations and offers around Jaylen Brown, even today,” Charania explained during ESPN’s pre-draft show on June 23. “They’ve talked to teams and teams that I’ve spoken to feel like there is a level of intention behind this with the Celtics, but that doesn’t mean a trade will necessarily happen.

“Jaylen Brown has three years left on his deal at a super max clip. He is extension eligible this offseason, two years, $140 million plus. So, a decision on that will be due if he is on the roster. Either way it goes, there’s going to be some hard conversations and a level of a fallout here with the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.”

Would the Celtics Have an Interest in a Trade for Nets Star Michael Porter Jr.?

What could the Celtics land in a blockbuster deal for Brown? Nets star Michael Porter Jr. is among the name fans should monitor in a potential Brown trade, per Scotto.

“Brooklyn nearly acquired Brown in trade talks for Kevin Durant before pivoting to Phoenix’s package in 2023,” Scotto added. “The Nets are armed with a treasure chest of future first-round picks, the expiring contract of last year’s All-Star candidate Michael Porter Jr., which would likely be needed to make any trade logistically, and center Day’Ron Sharpe, whom Boston had interest in last year, as HoopsHype reported.”