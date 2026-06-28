Proposed NBA Trade Has Celtics Land $150 Million Rising Star for Jaylen Brown

There continues to be increased buzz in NBA trade rumors that the Boston Celtics are strongly considering moving on from Jaylen Brown. The failed trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo did not bring an end to the chatter about Brown’s future.

One team that has been linked to Brown is the star’s hometown Atlanta Hawks. Could the Celtics have their eyes on replacing a Jaylen for a Jalen?

CBS Sports’ John Gonzalez outlined the top potential landing spots for Brown and laid out a possible trade package for the Hawks. The analyst loves Jalen Johnson’s fit for the Celtics but is not convinced Atlanta would be willing to part with the big man.

Let’s explore the potential trade packages for a Hawks-Celtics deal to work.

Celtics Rumors: NBA Trade Pitch Has Boston Swap Jaylen Brown for Hawks Star Jalen Johnson

There are two potential pathways the Celtics could explore with the Hawks, per Gonzalez. One would be a deal centered around Johnson.

Another is a package of young players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Defensive Player of the Year nominee Dyson Daniels and big man Onyeka Okongwu.

“I love Jaylen Brown, but Jalen Johnson is a younger version of him,” Gonzalez explained on CBS HQ during a June 23, interview. “He’s a big body. He’s a two-way player. He’s excellent at both ends of the floor. That’s a guy who would be untouchable for me.

“… The Hawks said, hey, Jalen Johnson’s untouchable, even for a Giannis Antetokounmpo. So I suspect that he would be untouchable for a Jaylen Brown too. But if they could somehow finagle a way to keep Jalen Johnson and bring in Jaylen Brown, now you’re cooking with gas a little bit,” Gonzalez added.

“Now, that might require them to offload Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had a fantastic career year for them. Maybe a Dyson Daniels and a Onyeka Okongwu would be a good fit in Boston, because they need a big.”

Potential Celtics Trade Target Jalen Johnson Is Coming Off His Best NBA Season With the Hawks

Johnson is on a five-year, $150 million contract that is slated to go through the 2029-30 season. The star is coming off the best season of his career.

Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game during the 2025-26 season. The star has had more of an opportunity to shine after the Hawks moved on from Trae Young via trade.

Celtics Rumors: NBA Teams Expect Boston to Trade Jaylen Brown, Says Insider

As for Brown, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that there is a growing belief around the league that the Celtics will ultimately trade the superstar. Time will tell how soon this will come with NBA free agency fast approaching on June 30.

“After finishing sixth in the NBA’s MVP voting and coming off the best statistical season of his career, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was mentioned in trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Scotto detailed in a June 28, story titled, “NBA Intel: Jaylen Brown trade talks, Jalen Duren’s free agency, Nikola Jokic’s future, Tyler Herro, more.” “Despite the Greek Freak landing in Miami, rumors have persisted to the point that NBA executives across the league are wondering not if Brown will be traded, but rather when and where.

“Brown has drawn trade interest from various teams across the league, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype.”