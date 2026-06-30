Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Has Celtics Land Controversial $221 Million Star

The Boston Celtics have been unable to find a suitable trade package for Jaylen Brown since the team missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS Sports’ John Gonzalez suggested a potential sleeper team who could make a run at Brown.

Could the San Antonio Spurs make a surprise push to strike a blockbuster trade for Brown?

Fresh off a disappointing performance in the NBA Finals, the trade pitch has the Spurs sending point guard De’Aaron Fox to the Celtics as part of the package. Fox’s play in the finals resulted in plenty of frustration among Spurs fans.

Additionally, Carter Bryant and a package of future draft picks would be included as well. The big question is how eager the Celtics would be to take on Fox’s massive contract given his poor performance in the NBA Finals.

“That’s four years for $221 million (contract),” Gonzalez detailed in a June 23, CBS HQ interview. “We were talking about how expensive Jaylen Brown is. Well, for salary matching purposes, that works out great.

“If they can throw De’Aaron Fox into a deal and move him to Boston. I’m not sure how much Boston would want De’Aaron Fox. But for sure, the Spurs would love Jaylen Brown,” Gonzalez added. “… That would be a boon for the Spurs, who are already among the title contenders.

“But again, I’m not sure how sold the Celtics would be on it. Probably throw in maybe a Carter Bryant and picks and swaps to sweeten the deal a little bit for the Celtics. But yeah, for the Spurs, it would work out great.”

Spurs PG De’Aaron Fox’s $221 Million Contract Is Much Less Desirable Than Jaylen Brown’s Deal

To land Brown, the Spurs would also likely need to throw in one of the team’s talented young core players. Much has been made about Brown’s contract, but the star is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Fox is set to begin a four-year, $221.7 million contract next season that is slated to run through the 2029-30 season. The guard averaged 12.8 points, six assists and three rebounds while shooting a dismal 25% from long range during the NBA Finals.

Celtics Rumors: Boston’s Asking Price in Jaylen Brown Trade Packages Is 4 1st-Round Picks

For context, Brown has an additional three seasons remaining on a five-year, $285 million contract. Boston is seeking four first-round picks for Brown but have come up empty handed thus far, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Then you go out in the marketplace and you want a premium package of draft assets,” Charania said of the Celtics during a June 29, episode of “NBA Today.” “And I’ve been told they’ve asked multiple teams for up to four first-round picks, in some cases even more than that. And that valuation, I’ve gone through team after team after team around the league.

“… I can’t find a team right now that is willing at this moment to give up that amount of draft capital. … Potentially, you know, I had one GM (who) said 40 cents on the dollar because that’s what it’s come down to in Boston,” Charania continued

“They just have not been able to find teams as of yet to get to that threshold, but there’s still a lot of time left in this offseason.”