Paul George Makes Heartfelt Post After Boston Celtics Trade

Paul George is coming off his second season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range in 37 games.

On Wednesday, the news was reported that George has been traded to the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Heartfelt Post

Following the trade, George shared a long message (via Instagram).

George wrote in the caption: “Thank you Philly!! Thank you @sixers 🙏🏾”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Lance Stephenson: “Keep going 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Dominick Barlow: “Love og continue to be great ❤️”

Darius Slay: “Next chapter my guy!! Go crazy 💯”

Lil Dicky: “Loved watching you PG”

Jermaine O’Neal, Tyrese Martin, Oshae Brissett, Quinn Cook, Terance Mann and Zach Randolph were among the first people to like his post.

Looking At George

George was the 10th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Fresno State.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Indiana Pacers.

They made two trips to the Eastern Conference finals in that span.

Following Indiana, George had stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers (and 76ers) over 16 total seasons.

The 36-year-old has career averages of 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range in 945 games.

Adam Kaufman of ESPN Radio wrote: “Paul George is 36 years old and due $54.1M next season, with a $56.6M player option for 2027-28. He’s a UFA in 2028. This is quite possibly a one-year rental for the Celtics, offloading Jaylen Brown’s contract and acquiring multiple picks. But hard to imagine George opting out.”

Looking At Boston

The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

They lost to George and the 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.