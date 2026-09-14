Celtics’ Neemias Queta Sends Message on Starting Job After Mitchell Robinson Arrival

The Boston Celtics open training camp in two weeks, kicking off a season that looks noticeably different from years past. Boston enters the year without Jaylen Brown for the first time in a decade, but the roster also has real reason for optimism at a position that’s given the franchise trouble in recent seasons.

The addition of Mitchell Robinson pairs him with Neemias Queta, who’s coming off a breakout season, giving Boston its most reliable center depth in years. Both players bring similar strengths as screeners, rollers and finishers near the rim, which means the starting lineup decision matters more for minute distribution than for any major shift in offensive scheme.

Queta Addresses the Starting Center Question

Speaking at a community event over the weekend, Queta made clear he isn’t losing sleep over who starts and who comes off the bench.

“That’s a Joe Mazzulla thing to figure out,” Queta said, via the Boston Globe. “I’m just out there welcoming my new teammates with open arms. Mitchell is going to be a great addition for us. I’m extremely happy that I don’t have to go against him any more because he used to get all these rebounds, so it’s going to be good to have him on our side.”

Queta’s comments reflect a genuine welcome for Robinson, someone he’s battled defensively as an opponent in the past.

Breaking Down the Case for Each Center

There’s a real argument for starting Robinson. Doing so avoids leaning on him in a bench role where his weakest area, free throw shooting, becomes a bigger liability against opposing hack-a strategies, the same approach Mazzulla used against Robinson when he was on the New York Knicks. Robinson’s athleticism could also make him a fit alongside Jayson Tatum, giving Tatum extra space to read pick-and-rolls.

The case for Queta centers on continuity. He already knows the system, which would let Boston avoid integrating both Robinson and Paul George into the rotation simultaneously. Queta’s breakout season also makes the case for keeping his starting job a natural one.

Final Word for the Celtics

Mazzulla has never placed much stock in the starter-versus-bench distinction, and Boston will likely lean on whichever combination gives the team the best chance to win on a given night. Regardless of who technically starts, Queta figures to see heavier minutes and close games more often, especially on nights when Robinson sits out back-to-backs for rest.

Whatever Mazzulla decides, Queta’s response makes clear the center room isn’t where any tension will come from this season.