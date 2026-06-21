Celtics’ Giannis Trade Odds Improves After New Jaylen Brown Report

Jaylen Brown’s name has surfaced in superstar trade rumors before.

Four years ago, Brown was at the center of Boston Celtics’ discussions with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant before the former MVP was ultimately traded to the Phoenix Suns. Brown remained in Boston and proceeded to strengthen his case as one of the NBA’s premier two-way stars, helping the Celtics win a championship, reach another NBA Finals and advance to five Eastern Conference finals alongside Jayson Tatum.

Now, Brown’s name has resurfaced in another blockbuster scenario.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Milwaukee Bucks would consider keeping Brown if he were included in a trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo rather than automatically rerouting him elsewhere for additional draft compensation.

“Despite some executives around the league assuming it would be a foregone conclusion that the Bucks would try to flip Brown to another team to get future first-round draft pick compensation as part of a rebuilding effort, it’s not a certainty,” Scotto wrote Saturday. “If the Celtics indeed acquire Antetokounmpo and Brown ends up going to the Bucks as part of the trade, the Bucks would consider keeping Brown.”

The report introduces a significant wrinkle to one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines.

Bucks’ Apparent Interest in Brown Could Strengthen Celtics’ Position

The latest reporting suggests Milwaukee may have genuine interest in Brown himself rather than simply viewing him as a mechanism for acquiring more draft assets.

That distinction matters.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Friday that Boston is reluctant to attach much more alongside Brown in a potential Antetokounmpo deal. The Celtics understand that any realistic path toward acquiring the two-time MVP likely begins with their 29-year-old All-NBA wing, but they have reportedly established a high threshold for how much additional talent and draft capital they are willing to surrender.

Milwaukee’s apparent interest in keeping Brown also aligns with previous reporting from longtime Heat insider Ira Winderman.

“What I was told today was, [Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam] wants his player,” Winderman said on 104.3 WQAM earlier this week. “The Bucks want to have their trophy. They want to say, ‘Yes, we lost a top-five player, but look who we got.’”

Brown fits that description better than perhaps any player currently believed to be available in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

A four-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Brown remains one of the league’s premier two-way wings and is under contract for another three seasons at approximately $183 million. Acquiring him would allow Milwaukee to remain competitive while presenting fans with an accomplished, marketable star around whom the franchise could immediately begin its next chapter.

Celtics Needs Giannis to Return to Title Contention

From Boston’s perspective, the appeal of Antetokounmpo is equally obvious.

The Celtics’ season ended in stunning fashion after blowing a 3-1 first-round series lead to Philadelphia. As the series progressed, Boston had no answer for Joel Embiid, who averaged 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the final three games.

The collapse exposed Boston’s need for more size, physicality and star power in the frontcourt.

There are few players in basketball capable of addressing those shortcomings more dramatically than Antetokounmpo.

Does This New Intel Make Boston a More Serious Threat?

If Milwaukee genuinely values Brown enough to make him the face of its next era, the Celtics may suddenly possess one of the most compelling centerpieces in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Brown is only 29 years old, remains under contract for three more seasons and has already proven he can help lead a team to a championship. Few potential suitors can offer Milwaukee an immediate All-NBA replacement capable of keeping the franchise relevant and competitive.

The lingering question is whether Boston is willing to move beyond its current position.

The Celtics reportedly do not want to surrender substantially more than Brown in an Antetokounmpo deal. But if Milwaukee’s interest in Brown is as strong as the latest reporting suggests, the temptation to modestly sweeten the offer could become increasingly difficult to ignore.

With the NBA Draft approaching and much of the league awaiting clarity on Antetokounmpo’s future, the Celtics may possess something increasingly valuable in these negotiations:

A player the Bucks might actually want to keep.