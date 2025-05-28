New Western Conference Contender Tagged as Suitor for Celtics’ Jrue Holiday

We’re not even into the offseason, and Jrue Holiday is already attracting reported interest from around the NBA. The Boston Celtics are expected to make the veteran guard available for trade this summer.

In a May 28 report from Brian Robb of Masslive.com, the LA Clippers have been cited as the latest team to register their interest in Holiday. If Ty Lue’s team were to acquire Holiday, he would join fellow veteran talents James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

“Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” Robb reported. “Holiday is also from Los Angeles and played college basketball at UCLA before the 76ers drafted him in 2009. If the Celtics elect to move on from the guard this offseason, sending him to a team in LA would potentially soften the blow of dealing him just one year after signing him to a four-year extension.”

Since joining the Celtics, Holiday has been a key part of Joe Mazzulla’s rotation. However, with Boston unlikely to be a contending roster over the next year or two, his high salary makes it difficult for the Celtics to keep him around.

The Dallas Mavericks Also Have Interest in Holiday

On Monday, May 26, Marc Stein reported that the Dallas Mavericks are another team to have interest in acquiring Holiday.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday,” Stein reported.

By moving to Dallas, Holiday would provide Jason Kidd with an elite back court pairing alonside Kyrie Irving. He would also build on the defensive foundation that Nico Harrison is clearly hoping will bring a championship to Texas. Nevertheless, Holiday’s contract could prove to be a stumbling block.

Holiday Would Prefer to Stay With The Celtics

During a May 16 news conference, Holiday made his desire to remain in Boston clear.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. However, he’s best suited to helping a team contend for championships. He doesn’t have the luxury of waiting for a team to retool or rebuild. As such, the Celtics would be wise to maximize their return on the two-time champion.

Losing Holiday will undoubtedly be a blow. However, Brad Stevens must do what’s best for the franchise. And, right now, that means getting out of the second apron luxury tax. From there, he must begin rebuilding the roster with younger, more sustainable talent. That way, a new championship window will open when Jayson Tatum returns from injury.