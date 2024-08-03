Oshae Brissett Opens Up on Possible Celtics’ Return: ‘Door’s Not Closed Fully’

Since opting out of his deal with the Boston Celtics, Oshae Brissett has remained a free agent. In his August 2 vlog, Brissett explained where he is with his free agency and how he feels about returning to the Celtics.

Brissett first talked about his approach when it comes to his free agency.

“I love basketball. I want to play. I’m still a free agent now, talking to some teams. You guys will all see when it happens where I end up, but that’s full transparency. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”

He then talked about the possibility of returning to the Celtics.

“I loved every single part about being a Boston Celtic, and you know I could go back. Who freaking knows? The door is not closed fully… There is still a spot on the team. Who knows, right? But last season, I loved every single second of that. That was because of you guys. You guys made that possible. You guys made me feel like I won Finals MVP, you feel me?”

Brissett did not have a consistent role on the Celtics, which is why he is looking elsewhere. However, from the horse’s mouth, trying to find a new team has nothing to do with how much he enjoyed his days in Boston.

Celtics Interested in Re-Signing Oshae Brissett: Report

Since beating the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA title, the Celtics have mostly run it back. Brissett is one of two players from the title team (Svi Mykhailiuk) who they have not re-signed. Before Brissett revealed how he felt on the matter, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach gave an update on July 2 via his X account where the Celtics stand on keeping Brissett.

“Xavier Tillman’s 2-year deal is fully guaranteed, I’m told. Also, sources say Oshae Brissett is still hoping to find a team that can offer more playing time, but the door is not fully closed on a Boston return,” Himmelsbach wrote.

What Himmelsbach confirmed is that the Celtics would like to keep Brissett if given the chance. Brissett isn’t opposed to that, but he wants to play for a team that will play him. The Celtics can’t make that promise to Brissett, which is why he remains on the market.

Brad Stevens on Oshae Brissett’s Return

During the Las Vegas Summer League, Brad Stevens acknowledged why keeping Brissett is complicated.

“We have to be mindful of, with the last roster spot, what our needs might be,” Stevens told reporters, per Noa Dalzell’s X account. “Oshae had a terrific year with us, not only when he got the opportunity on the court but as a teammate and a person. In his shoes, there might be the desire to play more, too. I always want to be respectful of that, but we loved having Oshae.”

Stevens praised Brissett and Mykhailiuk whether they stick with the Celtics or not.

“Both Oshae and Svi, to me, are good NBA players that, whether here or elsewhere, are good fits for any team. They’re just terrific people.”

The Celtics currently have 14 players on their roster. They could enter the 2024-25 season with one roster spot open. The Brissett free agency saga may drag out until just before training camp starts. Even if he doesn’t get the opportunity he wants, Brissett can at least settle for the role he previously had with the Celtics.