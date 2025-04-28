Paolo Banchero Pinpoints Key Reason Celtics Won Game 4

The Boston Celtics showed their championship credentials on Sunday, April 27. Joe Mazzulla’s team was in a tie game going into the final four minutes of play, but managed to stay locked in to secure a win and take control of thier playoff series with a 3-1 lead over the Orlando Magic.

When speaking to the media after the game, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero admitted that Boston’s experience played a key role in the clutch.

“You could just tell their experience showed,” Banchero said. “They weren’t rattled at all…Just really sharp in those last four minutes.”

This Celtics team has been in these situations before. They’ve won close-out games on the road, with their backs against the wall. And, they’ve fought through multiple close contests to secure a win. All of those experiences helped build the foundations of the championship-caliber team we see today.

Boston’s experience was always going to be a swing factor in this series. Orlando is a young team. They’re playing with heart and hustle. However, if the game is still in balance down the stretch, Boston knows how to find another gear and secure the win.

Celtics’ Al Horford Led by Example

Al Horford didn’t have a high-scoring night. He ended the game with six points. However, his effort on defense was a tone-setter for Boston. The veteran big man hustled on every defensive action, and could be seen picking up Orlando full-court from time to time.

Jayson Tatum praised his veteran teammate during his postgame news conference.

“I can’t say it enough, Al is unbelievable,” Tatum said. “…He’s 38 years old, and he is picking them up full court, doing whatever is asked of him. That kind of sets the tone for everybody else. He’s got the heart of a champion.”

Horford, 38, has been one of the Celtics’ most consistent performers this season. He hasn’t shown any signs of age-related slippage and consistently comes up big for his team when they need him the most.

Jaylen Brown Also Credits Horford

Tatum wasn’t the only one to single out Horford for praise. Jaylen Brown also spoke glowingly of Boston’s do-it-all veteran after the game.

“It riles us up like if you know if Al can do it, 4th quarter game on the line,” Brown said. “There’s no excuses for nobody else. So, it just rallies the troops. Anchors us down. Out physicality was great tonight. I thought we were a lot more physical with Banchero. Just making it tough for him. Orlando is a really good team. They’re coached well and physical.”

Horford is in the final year of his current contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the postseason. The Celtics will undoubtedly look to retain his services moving forward, assuming he chooses to remain active and not retire.

Should Horford decide to call time on his playing career, Boston will have a difficult time finding a replacement, especially for his impact in the locker room.

Of course, there’s no time to worry about that right now. The Celtics are one win away from booking their spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. And that is just the next step in their bid to become back-to-back champions.