Celtics Newcomer Named X-Factor After Blockbuster Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics did not acquire Paul George expecting him to reproduce everything Jaylen Brown provided. They still need him to make the trade defensible.

Andscape’s senior writer Marc J. Spears identified George as Boston’s X-factor during an NBA Today discussion about whether the Celtics could surpass their projected win total of 51½.

“Paul George, he’s an X-factor,” Spears said. “He averaged 21 points after the All-Star break. Can Paul be kind of near what he is? I think maybe they’re banking on that as well.”

Boston traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections. Brown departed after a career season in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field.

George does not need to match Brown’s production by himself. He must remain available and provide enough scoring, shooting and defense alongside Jayson Tatum to keep Brown’s absence from defining Boston’s season.

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Paul George’s Shooting Fits Joe Mazzulla’s System

George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 37 games for Philadelphia last season. He shot 43.9% overall and 39.2% from 3-point range.

The 3-point numbers reveal one area in which George could improve the Celtics.

George made 2.7 3-pointers on 6.9 attempts per game. Brown averaged 2.0 makes on 5.7 attempts while shooting only 34.7% from beyond the arc.

That difference matters in coach Joe Mazzulla’s offense, which is built around generating a high volume of 3-pointers and winning the mathematical battle from behind the arc. George is a more accurate catch-and-shoot threat than Brown and can punish defenses for loading up on Tatum’s drives.

Boston will sacrifice some of Brown’s power attacking the basket, but George’s shooting could create more room for Tatum, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

When healthy, the 6-foot-8 George can also defend several positions, disrupt passing lanes and create a shot late in the clock. He can handle the ball for stretches without requiring the same volume of touches as Brown.

Availability Will Determine Paul George’s Impact

George missed Philadelphia’s first 12 games while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He later served a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

George said he took an improper medication while seeking mental health treatment and accepted responsibility.

The 36-year-old has reached 50 games only three times since the 2018-19 season. That history makes his health as important as his production.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens emphasized George’s versatility after completing the trade.

“We like Paul. Paul’s a really good player,” Stevens said, adding that George could carry an offense for stretches or complement teammates on both ends at “the highest of levels.”

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Boston will also ask White and Pritchard to assume larger offensive roles. Spears said the Celtics believe White could raise his scoring average from approximately 16 points to 20.

Those internal improvements would ease George’s burden. His performance will still shape how the trade is remembered.

As Spears said, “If you’re going to trade Jaylen, you better be great.”