Celtics Land 3-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Paul George Trade Proposal

The Boston Celtics haven’t ruled much out since trading away Jaylen Brown earlier this offseason. More moves could still be coming, depending on how the picture develops over the next couple of months.

Domantas Sabonis has been discussed as a name Boston could pursue, and Jason Burgos of Sports Naut recently proposed one version of what that deal could look like. He’s a strong offensive player. He’s not someone who offers much defensively, though. Any deal to acquire him would likely require Boston to move a significant piece of its own roster, potentially including Paul George.

The Case for Sabonis in Boston

Burgos laid out a specific trade framework, suggesting a deal sending Neemias Queta, George and a draft pick to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Sabonis. That framework would give the Celtics a more balanced starting lineup, whether Mitchell Robinson, their lone frontcourt addition this summer, ends up starting alongside him or not.

One key question is whether Sacramento would actually want George in return. That answer depends heavily on where the Kings’ front office stands on rebuilding the roster around cap flexibility, and whether George himself would be willing to opt out of his current deal for a longer-term contract at a lower annual salary.

Why Sabonis Could Fit Boston’s System

On paper, Sabonis makes some sense for what Joe Mazzulla wants to run. He’s not a knockdown three-point shooter by any stretch, hitting just 18.5 percent on 1.4 attempts per game last season, though he did show more promise from deep two seasons ago, shooting 41.7 percent on a higher volume of attempts.

Where he stands out is as a passer. Sabonis averaged 8.2 assists per game during the 2023-24 season, a skill set that would mesh well with the ball movement Boston tends to prioritize offensively.

Final Word for the Celtics

Nothing about this trade is simple, and the willingness of both Sacramento and George factor heavily into whether it ever becomes real. Still, the idea is worth tracking given the offensive value and playmaking ability Sabonis would bring to Boston’s frontcourt.

Whether the pieces ever actually align remains to be seen, but it’s a proposal that adds another layer to how Boston might continue reshaping its roster.