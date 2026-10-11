Paul George Makes Bold Jayson Tatum-MVP Statement

Paul George and Jayson Tatum are teammates. This is a simple, factual statement, but would have been a shocking proclamation prior to it coming to fruition. On July 6 of this year, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers shocked the basketball-world when George and Jaylen Brown were traded for each other.

The full trade included other assets, but the takeaway from the trade was the Celtics should have gotten more in return for a talent like Brown. Regardless, George is now doing all he can to show the league how much he still has left in the tank.

When healthy, the 36-year-old George still has plenty to offer, however, staying healthy has remained his primary struggle. George has missed 86 total games over his past two regular seasons. Despite his past, he’s reportedly fully healthy heading into the season. And George is looking to show the world, and his new team, that he’s got something to prove. But, he also has extremely high expectations for his new teammate, Jayson Tatum.

Paul George Has High Expectations For Jayson Tatum

During a recent interview with Joe Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, George revealed how he plans to help Tatum be the best player he can be.

“JT (Jayson Tatum) is ‘the guy,’ right? I’m here and want to be here to help him be the best version and help him be in that MVP conversation,” George said.

A lot has been said about George in the wake of his trade to Boston. But so far, he’s handled it professionally, saying all the right things.

“What JB (Jaylen Brown) meant here, it wasn’t like it was a regular piece that was moved…You think of guys that have worn this jersey, the very many numbers that are retired up there. JB could very well be one of those numbers that get retired,” George said of the impact Brown had the city of Boston.

George Responds to Disrespect From Fans

“I wasn’t disrespected by it. Quite frankly, it is motivating. I do think that I can turn the clock a little bit from me now being able to play a season healthy and be more myself than the injured version of myself…When healthy — I can be back to being like a premier player in this league,” George said the expectations he has for himself.

Tatum is also aware that this Celtics team isn’t “his”. He’s aware he’s coming in to take a backseat to Tatum, and elevate their star player’s game. And while it’s all words for now, George sent a powerful message about supporting Tatum, and the team, in any way possible.

“Like, I know how much value I bring to the game. I don’t have to be known as ‘the guy’ on the team. I still can be efficient. I still can control and have an imprint on a game with every role, in any role that I have.”

George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season. As for Tatum, he’s lived in the “MVP conversation” for the majority of his nine-year NBA career. He’s finished in the top-six of MVP voting in four of the last five seasons.