Celtics Pay Heavy Price for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Three-Team Trade Idea

Jonathan Kuminga (from Hawks)

Zaccharie Risacher (from Hawks)

Corey Kispert (from Hawks)

Buddy Hield (from Hawks)

Max Shulga (from Celtics)

No. 8 (from Hawks)

No. 23 (from Hawks)

2027 unprotected first-rounder (from Celtics)

2029 unprotected first-rounder (from Hawks)

Adding Antetokounmpo gives them a top-five player in the league when he’s healthy. The issue has been his health. Antetokounmpo only played 36 games last season. In the last two postseasons he’s played, he’s had problems staying healthy, as well.

Trading Brown would be breaking up part of a core that they know can win a title. Brown and Tatum were able to win a championship together a couple of seasons ago. Trading two unprotected first-round picks seems like an unnecessary addition to this trade and something that could kill it.

The Bucks would be motivated to do this trade because of the amount they receive back. It would be a good way for them to rebuild after shipping off their franchise player. Atlanta would be thrilled to end up with Brown so they can compete in the East next year.

Boston Will Need to Make a Trade Soon

If a trade is going to be made, it will likely happen soon. The NBA Draft is next week, and that is the deadline that the Bucks imposed to move Antetokounmpo so that they can get as many assets as possible. The Celtics would have to change the way they play if they add him to the roster.

No team launched more 3s per game than the Celtics did last year. Adding Antetokounmpo would force them to operate more under the arc, which could be what Brad Stevens is looking for. He seemed very unhappy with the scoring opportunities they generated in the postseason.

Antetokounmpo will likely be moved. The question is whether or not Boston wants to give up the assets required to get him. Stevens has to make that decision.