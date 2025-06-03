Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Sending Kristaps Porzingis to Lakers

Brad Stevens will undoubtedly spend this summer locked in trade negotiations. The Boston Celtics are expected to be active as they look to retool their roster and duck under the second luxury tax apron.

Brian Robb of MassLive recently proposed a trade that could potentially get the ball rolling for the Celtics. The idea is to move on from Kristaps Porzingis while reducing some of the current payroll. However, the proposed trade would involve doing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s most fierce rival.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Get: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber and Shake Milton

Lakers Get: Kristaps Porzingis

“The Lakers need a true center,” Robb wrote. “…Adding LeBron James to the equation could help this time around. But, the Lakers may be looking for someone more durable in the center spot at this price tag.”

Robb continued.

“Boston is simply turning Porzingis’ salary into cheaper more easily movable options in this type of deal with Vincent and Kleber on expiring deals. If the Lakers are looking for a defensive-minded center, they probably search elsewhere.”

The idea behind Robb’s proposal is that Boston would use the incoming contracts as trade chips at the deadline, thus giving Brad Stevens more ammo to use in discussions with other teams around the NBA. Of course, there’s always the chance that at least one of the incoming players will make an impact and force his way into Joe Mazzulla’s plans.

Still, losing Porzingis to a rival would be a tough pill for most Celtics fans to swallow.

Celtics Could Have a Tough Decision to Make

Al Horford is heading into unrestricted free agency. The veteran big man could choose to retire, return on a team-friendly contract, or explore his options around the league.

During a recent appearance on “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps pinpointed the New York Knicks as a logical landing spot for the veteran big man.

“Al Horford is a free agent,” Bontemps said. “I don’t think at this point it makes a lot of sense for Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he’s now much more in play than he might have been a month ago…Horford is a longtime friend of Karl-Anthony Towns and has played with him with the Dominican National team for a long time.”

Bontemps continued.

“If they (the Knicks) go get Al Horford this summer, … I think (he) would be an unbelievable fit on this Knicks roster…That’s a team that could beat the Pacers next year. That’s a team that’ll be in the mix in the East.”

Horford is a fan favorite among Celtics fans. Losing him to a conference rival would be a hammer blow. Fortunately, the chances of that happening are likely very slim.

Celtics Could Also Trade Jrue Holiday

In a May 28 report, Masslive’s Brian Robb noted that the LA Clippers as the latest team to show interest in acquiring Jrue Holiday.

“Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market. A league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” Robb reported. “Holiday is also from Los Angeles. He played college basketball at UCLA before the 76ers drafted him in 2009. If the Celtics elect to move on from the guard this offseason, sending him to a team in LA would potentially soften the blow of dealing him just one year after signing him to a four-year extension.”

Holiday, like Porzingis, could be moved to help ease the current payroll. Both players are veteran talents who are likely in the decline phase of their careers. As such, the Celtics can be expected to explore trade possibilities for both Holiday and Porzingis. Only time will tell if either of them is still on the roster once the 2025-26 season begins.

Right now, though, wide-ranging changes feel inevitable.