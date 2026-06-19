Report: Celtics Receive Major Update on Bucks’ Demand for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The rumor mill continues to percolate in Boston as the Celtics remain in the hunt to convince the Milwaukee Bucks to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Antetokounmpo sweepstakes have taken over the early stages of the offseason and, with the NBA Draft just a few days away, it is beginning to feel like now or never for the Bucks to deal the 31-year-old superstar.

Right now, it appears Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is playing a cautious game.

But how much longer can the Celtics tip-toe before it is too late?

Celtics Still Exploring Trade, But Bucks Decided on Jaylen Brown

The latest on Antetokounmpo-to-Boston watch is the Celtics reportedly feel swapping Jaylen Brown for Antetokounmpo is enough for the Bucks to agree to a trade. But according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Milwaukee is not only unwilling to accept Brown straight up for Antetokounmpo, but also not sold on potentially making Brown the face of the franchise.

“It’s unclear if the Bucks would look to build around Brown as a centerpiece,” Amick wrote, “as many rival executives have recently predicted, or perhaps rebuild by sending him elsewhere for young players and picks. Whichever path Milwaukee selects, it’s widely believed that Brown alone wouldn’t be enough.”

Amick notes that while the Celtics could attach draft capital in a trade package for Antetokounmpo, they aren’t entirely committed to landing the Bucks star to begin with.

“Then again, the Celtics’ desperation level isn’t at the level of the Heat’s,” Amick wrote. “Boston could forge ahead with the Brown-Jayson Tatum dynamic duo and look for other ways to upgrade the frontcourt.”

That’s where the Celtics’ position in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes is perhaps greatly weaker than Miami’s. Unlike the Celtics, the Heat has been devoted to acquiring Antetokounmpo, as reports continue to maintain Miami and Milwaukee’s discussions over a potential Antetokounmpo trade stretch back to the trade deadline in February.

It typically requires total desperation for a franchise to land a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. Until Boston shows a borderline Antetokounmpo-or-bust mentality, the Heat has to be thrilled about its chances to land the two-time MVP.

As Boston Waffles in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks, What is Jaylen Brown Thinking?

Let this be known: Boston is playing with fire.

The Celtics have gone to some lengths to avoid upsetting Brown — the 29-year-old All-NBA wingman coming off an MVP-caliber season — including signaling that they are not shopping Brown and are exploring ways to add Antetokounmpo using other means.

But the noise around the speculation and reporting linking Antetokounmpo to the Celtics can be heard across the world. Boston cannot hide from that.

If no deal for Antetokounmpo happens and the Celtics pivot back to building around Brown and Jayson Tatum, what happens if Brown suddenly asks to be traded?

Shortly after the Celtics season ended, Brown unleashed comments on his live stream that continue to be the subject of strong speculation. Brown expressed his feelings on Boston’s 2025-26 season, calling it the favorite of his 10-year career after “being able to get an opportunity to lead a group.”

Brown was Boston’s unquestioned leader and driving force for most of the season, that is until Tatum returned from an Achilles tendon rupture with just over a month before the playoffs.

Many took Brown’s remarks directly and have concluded that the five-time All-Star desires to be the first option on a team, something he can’t be as long as he is playing alongside Tatum.

If Brown keeps hearing his name tossed around in trade talks and is seeking to be the hands-down alpha of a team badly enough, it might incentivize him enough to ask the Celtics to move him this offseason.

If things reach that point and you’re Boston, you better have already added Antetokounmpo on the roster.