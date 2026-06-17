Report: Celtics Hit With Major Setback in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

Recent reports have positioned the Boston Celtics as one of the serious candidates to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Some speculation even elevates the Celtics as a potential frontrunner alongside the Miami Heat. However, according to Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn, those expectations appear overstated as the Celtics are not committed to acquiring Antetokounmpo.

“I don’t think the Celtics are all in,” Washburn told SiriusXMNBA. “I think they kicked the tires on this deal to see what it would take to get Giannis. The Celtics are not dangling Jaylen Brown out there … I think Miami is going to be the team. They just gotta figure out a package.” (h/t @HeatCulture13 o X)

Boston may have indicated some form of interest in Antetokounmpo, but the reality on the ground suggests limited momentum. The two-time MVP remains reportedly primarily interested in the Heat as his preferred destination. Although Boston, with its contention pedigree, may make a serious push for him.

Why Boston Faces Setback in Trade Sweepstakes

The first big headache for the Antetokounmpo trade is his lucrative contract. This is why Boston is expected to part with a significant salary in their roster. That almost inevitably points toward moving a star like Jaylen Brown, who is on a supermax deal.

Boston has always maintained that it doesn’t want to trade Brown, as he is a reliable co-star alongside Jayson Tatum. The franchise would prefer that duo intact rather than blowing it up for Antetokounmpo. However, the trade market has always had an unpredictability element to it.

Beyond the cap space problem, the Celtics don’t have the asset pool needed to facilitate a direct trade. As such, they will most definitely have to involve a third team or probably more. This makes it complicated with more variables and competing interests for the teams involved.

The Heat, in contrast, from their reported pitch, has what it takes for a more direct package. They had tabled an offer to the Bucks before the trade deadline, but it didn’t work out. Not that Milwaukee didn’t like their offer, but it held on to Antetokounmpo in hopes of getting a better offer this offseason.

The Celtics can make a better offer, but the math and roster fit for Antetokounmpo simply don’t align as cleanly as for other suitors — unless they move Brown.

Will Boston Miss Out on Giannis Antetokounmpo?

It is always a tricky position being linked to a superstar during the offseason, especially for a contender like Boston. If he ultimately lands on another playoff team in the East, it would mean that the competing pool in the conference gets wider.

Antetokounmpo’s arrival will shift any franchise to a win-now window, and for the Celtics, he will transform an already championship-caliber roster into an even more formidable unit.

It is a strong dilemma for Boston, which can’t afford to risk its relationship with Brown by offering him for a trade that may not be 100% in its favor. Rumors have floated on the franchise looking for ways to bring in Antetokounmpo without moving Brown, but that is highly unfeasible in today’s market.

Ultimately, the Celtics will have to face the tough decision on whether to keep faith in the Tatum-Brown duo or play villain and move one of their top star to get a championship-caliber superstar.

The Bucks may have been willing to make a deal after the NBA draft, which doesn’t give Boston much time to beat its competitors for the potential trade of the offseason.