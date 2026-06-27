Celtics Must Retain One Free Agent to Retain Flexibility, Insider Says

The Boston Celtics don’t have as many pending free agents this summer as they did a year ago. Last season, they made significant trades to clear money off the books. They traded two starters in order to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.

In the middle of the year, they traded Anfernee Simons to get under the luxury tax in general. Now, they are trying to avoid getting into the luxury tax this year, regardless of what happens with Jaylen Brown. That’s why Neemias Queta is key.

One insider believes that his upcoming team option is the most important decision Boston will make with free agency.

Cap Expert Explains Why the Celtics Need to Keep Neemias Queta

Queta has a team option for $2.7 million. ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes that exercising that option is key for Boston to stay under the luxury tax.

“If the option is exercised, Boston would then be allowed to extend Queta for up to four seasons and remain below the luxury tax and first apron. By declining the option, Boston would lose valuable financial flexibility,” Marks wrote.

Keeping Queta at that low number for another year makes a lot of sense, especially because they could then extend him for four seasons if they want to. That is a deal they could negotiate later in the year. Staying under the luxury tax while keeping the current core would keep them a title contender.

Of course, the current core might not stick together. Brown could still get traded. He was not pleased that he was put into an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the relationship seems to have soured. Teams are calling the Celtics about Brown’s availability and giving them offers.

Boston has to figure out the best way to balance that. They would only trade Brown for a very specific package, and it doesn’t seem like they are shopping him around. Other teams are coming to them with offers.

Boston is at a Crossroads for the Franchise

This summer should be seen as a crossroads moment for the organization. If they keep Brown, they should be a better team next year with Jayson Tatum fully healthy. That duo has already proven that they can win a title together, so it’s a viable option.

If the Celtics decide to trade Brown, they risk taking a step back as a contender. The rest of the Eastern Conference is getting better heading into next season. The Knicks, Pacers, Cavaliers, and Pistons are all viable contenders. Miami got better by adding Antetokounmpo, too.

Trading Brown would open them up to going backwards, depending on the package they get back. Brad Stevens has done an excellent job constructing the current roster, so he has the right amount of experience to navigate the current situation the team is in.