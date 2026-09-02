Ron Harper Jr. Hints at ‘Good Summer’ Deal With Paul George Over Celtics’ No. 13

Ron Harper Jr. had already agreed to give Paul George No. 13. What he had not previously explained was what he may have gotten in return.

The Boston Celtics reserve wing offered a playful hint while discussing the jersey swap with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, suggesting the two reached more than a handshake agreement after George arrived in Boston.

“We came to a mutual agreement,” Harper said. “He got to have the number, and I got to have a good summer. So, shout out PG!”

Harper did not disclose the terms of the arrangement, leaving the details of that “good summer” to the imagination. But his answer strongly suggested George did not simply ask for No. 13 and walk away with it.

Harper wore No. 13 last season, while George has been synonymous with that number for most of his NBA career.

“I got off of 13, let him have his number back, cause I know that’s his number,” Harper said. “So hopefully we start our relationship off on the right foot.”

Harper will wear No. 8 next season, a nod to Kobe Bryant.

Ron Harper Jr.’s Breakout Helped Earn Celtics Trust

For Harper, giving up a jersey number is a relatively small concession compared with the fight it took to establish himself in Boston.

The former Rutgers standout went undrafted in 2022 and spent much of his early professional career cycling through two-way deals and G League assignments before finally carving out a role with the Celtics.

His breakthrough came March 10 in San Antonio.

With his younger brother, Dylan Harper, on the opposite sideline, Ron Jr. delivered the best NBA performance of his career at the time. He scored 22 points in 33 minutes, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

The family matchup provided the backdrop, but Harper’s production offered Boston something more meaningful: evidence that the scoring and defensive versatility he had shown in Maine could translate against NBA competition.

He later raised his career high to 27 points in Boston’s regular-season finale against Orlando.

Harper finished the season averaging 4.2 points in 29 games for the Celtics after producing at a much higher level in the G League. Boston subsequently rewarded him with a multiyear deal, giving him the type of stability that had eluded him earlier in his career.

Harper Eager to Learn From Boston’s New Star

Now Harper gets another benefit from sticking in Boston: the chance to play alongside George.

“I’m very excited to play with PG, learn from him,” Harper told Robinson.

There is also a family connection to George. Harper said Dylan grew up idolizing the veteran star and owned “10, maybe 20” George jerseys.

That makes Harper’s willingness to surrender No. 13 feel less like a sacrifice and more like an easy introduction to a new teammate.

His role next season still has to be earned. Boston’s perimeter rotation remains crowded, and a new contract does not guarantee steady minutes.

But Harper enters camp in a far different position than he did a year ago.

He has a multiyear deal, a breakout NBA performance on his résumé and enough standing in the locker room to negotiate a jersey-number swap with one of the league’s biggest names.

George got No. 13.

Judging by Harper’s grin-inducing “good summer” comment, he may have done just fine in the exchange, too.