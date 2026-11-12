Celtics Rumored to be Looking to Add a Big Man at the Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics are settled into the top spot in the Eastern Conference. This is a much better spot than they were expected to have after trading Jaylen Brown in the offseason. In fact, they just beat Brown’s new team to take over that top spot.

Boston might have the top spot in the East right now, but they still have some holes they can fill. While they don’t have a lot of room to add someone at the trade deadline, one pundit believes that they could look to add a big man once the deadline nears.

The Celtics Could Look to Add a Big Man at the Trade Deadline

Vincent Goodwill of ESPN believes that Boston could look to bring in a big man at the deadline. He believes they need someone to spell Mitchell Robinson.

“Finding another big man could be high on the Celtics’ list. One thing the Celtics have learned from the Knicks is not overtaxing Mitchell Robinson, who plays well in spurts, and keeping him around the 20-minute mark is ideal. Keeping Tatum and Paul George fresh would be paramount as well, especially with Tatum still working his way back to his new normal in his first full season following an Achilles injury in 2025. The $27 million trade exception could go a long way, especially if they view the Eastern Conference as winnable,” Goodwill writes.

Robinson has struggled this year as a starter. He is averaging just 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds this year. As a backup on the Knicks a year ago, Robinson was much more productive because he didn’t have as much pressure on him. Robinson is also a health risk.

Still, the Celtics are winning games. They don’t rely on Robinson. Trading for someone is basically taking out insurance on a health event to Tatum, George, or Robinson. Bringing someone in very well might take them into the luxury tax, though.

Boston Doesn’t Have to Make a Big Move

With the work they did in the offseason, the Celtics are not in a position where they have to make a big move. George has been spectacular so far this year, and he looks like the best version of himself. Tatum looks like he’s fully back from his injury, as well.

So far, Boston has the best net rating in the NBA. That shows that they are not in need of a major move at the deadline. They might be able to stand pat for the entire season and compete to win the East. The Celtics continue to outpace expectations year after year.

Tatum is still the guy who stirs the drink for this team. George likely won’t be able to stay healthy all year long. Figuring out how long Tatum can hold the line will be important. Other teams in the East are already struggling with injuries, too.