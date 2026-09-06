Celtics ‘All-In’ Trade Pitch Lands Steph Curry For Paul George, Draft Haul

In a new “all in” trade proposal, the Boston Celtics would send newly acquired Paul George, three-point shooting specialist Sam Hauser and a massive haul of draft picks to the Golden State Warriors for future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry.

The proposal comes from a series of proposed trades on the roster-building site FanSpo designed to show how every NBA team could go all in this season.

Wardell Stephen Curry II, 38, has played his entire career with Golden State since 2009, winning four championships and two MVP awards, including the league’s only unanimous selection in 2016.

He is eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million extension through June and has said publicly he wants to finish his career in the Bay Area. But of course, nothing is certain in the volatile environment of the NBA.

Golden State would get back Paul George, the nine-time All-Star Boston acquired in July’s stunning Jaylen Brown trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

George is playing on a deal paying him $54.1 million this season with a $56.6 million player option in 2027-28. George waived a $3.9 million trade kicker to keep his own number from ballooning further when Boston landed him.

Boston Celtics Land Stephen Curry, Give Up Two Wings

Sam Hauser would go along with him. The 28-year-old wing went undrafted out of Virginia in 2021, clawed his way onto Boston’s roster on a two-way deal, became a key role player on the 2024 Celtics championship team and now plays on a four-year, $45 million extension.

Why would the Warriors trade the greatest player in the history of their franchise? For the future. The Celtics in the FanSpo trade scenario would give up two 2031 first-rounders, a 2027 first, a 2028 first tied to the Clippers or 76ers, and two seconds — largely the same capital Boston collected two months ago bringing in George.

Curry’s approval isn’t guaranteed, but necessary. His one-year, Bird rights deal carries an implicit no-trade clause, and George’s own recently-traded restriction — a holdover from July’s blockbuster — only clears Sunday, Sept. 6.

Is This Really an All-In Move for the Celtics?

Boston would spend the draft package it just built to acquire George, then flip that wing for a 38-year-old whose knee limited him to 43 games last season. The offense jumps instantly — Jayson Tatum, Curry and Derrick White is a nightmare shooting trio. The defense and the future both take the hit instead.

The salaries line up. Boston’s incoming Curry number undercuts its outgoing George-Hauser figure by roughly $2.4 million, while Golden State finished last season 37-45. Both rosters would also drop below the NBA’s 14-player minimum, though that issue is easily addressed.

Since Curry became extension-eligible, reporting on his status has him dictating his own terms on a new deal, not making his way out of the Bay Area.

Golden State’s own roster explains why. Jimmy Butler is out until at least December rehabbing a torn ACL, and Draymond Green is on a one-year deal. George gives the Warriors a two-way wing, and the picks are a bridge to a post-Curry future for Golden State.

Boston just reshaped its roster around Tatum and George after a first-round exit, banking future flexibility it would spend again on a 38-year-old rental two months later.

The proposed trade would be designed to go “all in” on another title run this season. In fact, Boston would be declaring this season, and only this season, its open championship window. Golden State would be declaring the Curry era finished.