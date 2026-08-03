Celtics Get Stephen Curry Update Amid Trade Speculation

The Boston Celtics traded away Jaylen Brown this offseason for Paul George and draft capital, a move that left many questioning Boston’s direction for the season ahead.

According to Sports Illustrated’s John Karalis, Celtics president Brad Stevens may have already reached out about a potential trade for Stephen Curry.

“There’s no doubt Brad Stevens has already been on the phone with the Warriors brass to pitch a deal if they want one,” Karalis wrote.

Celtics Speculation Emerges Around Warriors’ Curry

Karalis suggested Stevens may have already been in contact with the Golden State Warriors front office to gauge interest in a potential Curry deal. “Boston has a path to making a decent deal for both sides,” Karalis wrote. The idea represents a significant swing for a Celtics front office that’s already been aggressive this offseason. Whether Golden State has any real interest in engaging is a separate question entirely, and other reporting pushes back on the premise altogether. NBA insider Brett Siegel indicated the idea of Curry actually being traded remains unlikely at best. “Stephen Curry won’t be traded by the Warriors and he isn’t prepared to ask for a trade,” Siegel wrote.

Seems like we’ll be saying this a lot this offseason: Stephen Curry won’t be traded by the Warriors and he isn’t prepared to ask for a trade. https://t.co/Wi6IpEUClq — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 2, 2026

Why a Trade for Curry Is Unlikely

By all accounts, Curry remains fully committed to the only franchise he’s ever played for. Golden State has shown no indication it wants to move away from him either, with the front office reportedly planning to offer him a maximum contract extension as soon as this August.

Curry’s production hasn’t slipped with age. At 38, he averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists last season while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three, numbers that still rank among the best guards in basketball. That level of production is exactly why Golden State would prefer to keep him regardless of where the roster stands.

Golden State’s Roster Reality Complicates Things

The complicating factor is Golden State’s competitive outlook. With Jimmy Butler still working back from a torn ACL, the Warriors have leaned heavily on an aging core that finished 10th in the West last season. If that decline continues and either side starts to question the partnership, Stevens appears ready to be the one making a call.

Pairing Curry with Jayson Tatum would give Boston a legitimate second star to replace the void left by Brown’s departure, positioning the Celtics for another serious championship run in a city with no shortage of title history.

What a Deal Would Actually Require

Making the math work would be extraordinarily difficult. Curry’s contract carries an annual value north of $62 million, meaning any trade would likely require a third team to help balance salaries. Boston would probably need to include a significant chunk of its remaining draft capital, up to five available first-round picks, along with players like Payton Pritchard, George, and Sam Hauser just to make the financials work.

Final Word for the Celtics

A trade for Stephen Curry remains a serious long shot, and there’s no indication Golden State is anywhere close to actually parting with him. But Brad Stevens has built a reputation as one of the league’s sharper executives, and the speculation alone suggests Boston isn’t content to simply rebuild quietly around Tatum.

Long shot or not, it’s a storyline worth watching.