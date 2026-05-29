Surprise Team May Have Best Trade Package For Jaylen Brown

The Atlanta Hawks might emerge as the team most likely to trade for Jaylen Brown when looking at their realistic trade offer. A surprising breakout season for Atlanta featured them taking off to a great record after trading away Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. Jalen Johnson looked like the new face of the franchise with an All-Star season. Stellar free agent signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker helped them overachieve, but more talent is needed.

Fadeaway World revealed what the trade package would look like if Atlanta made an offer for Brown:

“Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Receive: Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, 2026 first-round pick (No. 8), 2026 first-round pick (No. 23) The No. 8 pick is the real asset. The No. 23 pick adds another cheap contract. For the Celtics, this is salary relief, defense, center production, a young wing, and two first-round picks. For the Hawks, it is a costly but realistic price for a top-end wing.”

The Boston Celtics could opt to trade a star in exchange for multiple players and younger assets. Two draft picks, including the eighth overall pick, gives them a chance to add young and cheap names to the roster. The last few seasons featured Boston having one of the most expensive teams and this could fix that problem with the second apron taxes.

Why Boston Celtics Would Do This

The Celtics are in a unique position of paying two of the biggest contracts in the NBA to play similar roles. Both Brown and Jayson Tatum have a lot of the same strengths and similar weaknesses to question if trading one of them is ideal for the future.

Most teams today are prioritizing adding young draft picks and paying them the cheap rookie contracts for the first few seasons. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have both dominated this season thanks to having many role players on these contracts giving them immense depth.

Boston would get two draft picks and have the chance at greater depth. Dyson Daniels gives them a starting caliber guard known for elite defense. Onyeka Okongwu provides a new starting center who can fit into their system. Even lackluster former number one pick Zaccharie Risacher holds talent and gives them someone to develop.

Why Atlanta Hawks Would Do This

Atlanta had one of the best records in the entire league after the All-Star and showed that their young talent can be good enough contend. The Hawks even did a better job in the playoffs competing against the New York Knicks, who eventually ended up sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

One more star joining the core Johnson and Alexander-Walker as their new star core could make them a sleeper contender next season. Brown and Johnson could become the next superstar duo since they’d play off each other quite well.

Comments from Brown about his happiness in the top star role and his massive contract are two variables that could put him on the trade market. Atlanta could send four to five assets that gives the Celtics their cap relief, while also improving their own roster.